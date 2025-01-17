The Savanna Sanctuary
White Oak Festival 2025
4352 WI-23
Dodgeville, WI 53533, USA
Full Weekend
$55
add
Friday Only
$15
add
Saturday Only
$45
add
Campsite
$20
This fee is per site.
This fee is per site.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Kids
free
Kids 12 and under are free
Kids 12 and under are free
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
5K Run
free
By adding this you are acknowledging the waiver on savannasanctuary.org/festrules
By adding this you are acknowledging the waiver on savannasanctuary.org/festrules
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout