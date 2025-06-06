Korner Kitchen Atlanta

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Korner Kitchen Atlanta

About this event

"White on Water!"

Lake Lanier Islands

Georgia 30518, USA

Last Wave (After August 16)
$100

🌊 The clock’s ticking and these tickets won’t float for long! This is your final wave to board the hottest all-white yacht party of the summer. Your ticket includes boat access, heavy tapas, 1 house drink, and nonstop music from our live DJ. All-white attire required. Come ready to vibe, dance, and watch the sunset in style. This is the final boarding call—secure your spot now!


NO REFUNDS

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