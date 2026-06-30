White Party Sponsorship

Become our exclusive Title Sponsor! Your business name will be featured as "[Your Business] Presents the White Party." Includes a private reserved table for 8 guests, 8 complimentary tickets, 2 complimentary bottle selections, a 90-second speaking moment on stage, a premium banner at the venue entrance, full logo placement on signage and all materials, dedicated press coverage, and MC recognition throughout the event. This is the highest level of visibility available — only one Title Sponsor will be selected.