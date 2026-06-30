White Party Sponsorship

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About this event
Become our exclusive Title Sponsor! Your business name will be featured as "[Your Business] Presents the White Party." Includes a private reserved table for 8 guests, 8 complimentary tickets, 2 complimentary bottle selections, a 90-second speaking moment on stage, a premium banner at the venue entrance, full logo placement on signage and all materials, dedicated press coverage, and MC recognition throughout the event. This is the highest level of visibility available — only one Title Sponsor will be selected.
Become our Décor Sponsor! Includes 4 reserved seats at our Sponsor Table, 4 complimentary tickets, 1 complimentary bottle, your logo displayed in our venue décor areas, a dedicated solo spotlight post, inclusion in press outreach, logo on event signage and materials, and MC recognition during the event.
Become our Media Sponsor! Includes 4 reserved seats at our Sponsor Table, 4 complimentary tickets, 1 complimentary bottle, your logo on our photo backdrop, a dedicated solo spotlight post, inclusion in press outreach, logo on event signage and materials, and MC recognition during the event.
Become our Entertainment Sponsor! Includes 2 reserved seats at our Sponsor Table, 2 complimentary tickets, signage at the DJ/entertainment area, logo on event signage and materials, a social media feature post, and MC recognition during the event.
Become our Glam Sponsor and help fund hair, makeup, and nails for our residents! Includes 2 reserved seats at our Sponsor Table, 2 complimentary tickets, signage at the resident glam station, a before/after social media feature, logo on event signage and materials, and MC recognition during the event.
Become our Floral Sponsor! Includes 2 reserved seats at our Sponsor Table, 2 complimentary tickets, a card at each floral arrangement, logo on event signage and materials, a social media feature post, and MC recognition during the event.
Become our Program & Printing Sponsor! Includes "Printed by [Your Business]" on all programs, 2 reserved seats at our Sponsor Table, 2 complimentary tickets, logo on event signage and materials, a social media feature post, and MC recognition during the event.
Become a Community Friend of the White Party! Donate goods, gift items, or door prizes, or contribute $100–$250 in cash. Your name will be listed in our printed event program, featured in a social media thank-you post, and recognized by our MC at the event. Perfect for local businesses, salons, churches, and restaurants who want to support our seniors.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!