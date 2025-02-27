White Plains Plainsmen
White Plains Plainsmen Hockey Banquet 2025
401 Ridgeway Cir
White Plains, NY 10605, USA
Adult Admission
$80
Children's addmission
$40
Children 10 and under
Donate a ticket
$40
Donate a ticket to a family who could not afford to attend.
Invited Guest
free
Please use this ticket option if you have been invited by the White Plains Hockey Board.
