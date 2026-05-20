White Rabbit Red Rabbit

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Memphis, TN 38105, USA
General Admission guests are welcome to arrive for seating as doors open, with the bar available beginning at 7:00 PM. Grab a drink, settle in, and step into an experience where anything can happen.
VIP Admission guests will have priority seating, ensuring the best possible vantage point for this intimate theatrical experience. Also includes a specialty cocktail crafted by the bar for the evening, along with a small homemade gift created in honor of the production.
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