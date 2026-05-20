LoneTree Live

Hosted by

LoneTree Live

About this event

White Rabbit Red Rabbit

680 Adams Ave.

Memphis, TN 38105, USA

General Admission
$45

General Admission guests are welcome to arrive for seating as doors open, with the bar available beginning at 7:00 PM. Grab a drink, settle in, and step into an experience where anything can happen.


VIP Admission
$55

VIP Admission guests will have priority seating, ensuring the best possible vantage point for this intimate theatrical experience. Also includes a specialty cocktail crafted by the bar for the evening, along with a small homemade gift created in honor of the production.

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