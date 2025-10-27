Sales closed

White River Football Booster Club's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

26928 120th St E, Buckley, WA 98321 or can be delivered by a player upon request

Varsity Autograph Helmet
$75

Starting bid

Donated by Coach Evenson and signed by your 2025 Varsity Players.

Senior Game Schedule Autographed
$20

Starting bid

Donated by the White River Football Booster Club. We have 5 available.

Senior Game Schedule Autographed
$20

Starting bid

Donated by the White River Football Booster Club. We have 5 available.

Senior Game Schedule Autographed
$20

Starting bid

Donated by the White River Football Booster Club. We have 5 available.

Senior Game Schedule Autographed
$20

Starting bid

Donated by the White River Football Booster Club. We have 5 available.

Senior Game Schedule Autographed
$20

Starting bid

Donated by the White River Football Booster Club. We have 5 available.

JR Hornet Night Autograph Poster
$10

Starting bid

Signed by Stephen Medges, Jack Robbins, Charlie Robbins, Bo Burbank

