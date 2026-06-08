White Rose Nile Club's Memberships

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About the memberships
Valid until July 16, 2027
White Rose Nile Club is a local club of the Daughters of the Nile, an international philanthropic organization dedicated to supporting the healthcare mission of the Shriners Children's hospitals. Our members enjoy fellowship, community service, and fundraising activities that help provide specialized medical care for children in need. Your support helps us continue our charitable work while strengthening friendships and community involvement.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!