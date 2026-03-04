White Ticket Sheets

White Ticket Raffle – $20 Per Sheet

Try your luck with our White Ticket Raffle! Each sheet contains 25 tickets for $20, giving you plenty of chances to win one of our amazing raffle baskets filled with great prizes.

Drop as many tickets as you’d like into the baskets you hope to win. The more tickets you enter, the better your chances!

All proceeds go toward supporting Steve and his fight against leukemia. Thank you for being part of this incredible community effort. 💙