Whitehead Memorial Museum Ground Rentals

Damage Deposit
$300

Refundable Damage Deposit. This item must be included for all ground rentals.

Full Ground Rental
$150

Full Ground rental hourly rate. Includes Bar, Pavilion, Courtyard, and Arch area. Includes up to 15 8ft tables and up to 150 chairs.

Chapel Rental
$50

Half Hour Rate. Seating for 30

Arch Area Rental
$50

Half Hour Rate. Includes 30 chairs

Pavilion Rental
$150

$150 for two hours. Includes 4 8ft tables and 40 chairs.

Barn Rental
$150

$150 for two hours. Includes 4 8ft tables and 40 chairs.

