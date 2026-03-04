Whitesboro Black History Gala 2026 - Journal Ads & Sponsorships

Platinum Sponsor ($8,000): Includes 10 complimentary tickets, one full-page ad, 1 minute of speaking time during the Gala, a 4x4 ft banner featuring your organization’s name/logo prominently displayed at the Gala, and a lifetime membership to the Whitesboro Historical Museum with unlimited visits for two patrons of your choice for 1 year.
Platinum Sponsor ($8,000): Includes 10 complimentary tickets, one full-page ad, 1 minute of speaking time during the Gala, a 4x4 ft banner featuring your organization’s name/logo prominently displayed at the Gala, and a lifetime membership to the Whitesboro Historical Museum with unlimited visits for two patrons of your choice for 1 year.
Gold Sponsor
$6,000
Gold Sponsor ($6,000): Includes 10 complimentary tickets, one full-page ad, 30 seconds of speaking time during the Gala, and a 4x4 ft banner featuring your organization’s name/logo prominently displayed at the Gala.
Gold Sponsor ($6,000): Includes 10 complimentary tickets, one full-page ad, 30 seconds of speaking time during the Gala, and a 4x4 ft banner featuring your organization’s name/logo prominently displayed at the Gala.
Silver Sponsor
$4,000
Silver Sponsor ($4,000): Includes 5 complimentary tickets, a full-page ad, and 30 seconds of speaking time during the Gala.
Silver Sponsor ($4,000): Includes 5 complimentary tickets, a full-page ad, and 30 seconds of speaking time during the Gala.
Bronze Sponsor
$2,000
Bronze Sponsor ($2,000): Includes 2 complimentary tickets, a half-page ad, and an MC shout-out during the Gala.
Bronze Sponsor ($2,000): Includes 2 complimentary tickets, a half-page ad, and an MC shout-out during the Gala.
Business Card Ad
$35
(3.5″w x 2″h)
(3.5″w x 2″h)
Quarter Page Ad
$85
(4.25”w x 5.50"h)
(4.25”w x 5.50"h)
Half Page Ad
$175
(8.5″w x 5.5″h)
(8.5″w x 5.5″h)
Full Page Ad
$350
(8.5″w x 11″h)
(8.5″w x 11″h)
Inside Page Ad
$600
(8.5″w x 11″h)
(8.5″w x 11″h)
Add a donation for Whitesboro Historical Foundation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!