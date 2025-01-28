Whitesboro Black History Gala - Sponsorship

Sponsorship includes 2 complimentary tickets, a quarter page ad.
Silver Sponsor
$1,500
Sponsorship includes 4 complimentary tickets, a half-page ad, and an MC shout-out during the Gala.
Gold Sponsor
$2,500
Sponsorship includes 8 complimentary tickets, one full page ad in our gala journal, and 30 seconds of speaking time during the gala.
Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
Sponsorship includes 8 complimentary tickets, one full page ad in our gala journal, 1 minute of of speaking time during the gala, a banner featuring your organization’s name/logo prominently displayed at the Gala, and a lifetime membership to the Whitesboro Historical Museum with unlimited visits for two patrons of your choice for 1 year.
