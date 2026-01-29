Hosted by

Whitley County 4-H Clubs, Inc.

About this event

Sales closed

Whitley County 4-H Inc 2026 Fair Week Campsite Silent Auction

Campsite #1 item
Campsite #1
$200

Starting bid

1st Campsite nearest Horse Barn

Campsite #2 item
Campsite #2
$200

Starting bid

2nd Campsite from Horse Barn

Campsite #3 item
Campsite #3
$200

Starting bid

3rd Campsite from Horse Barn

Campsite #4 item
Campsite #4
$200

Starting bid

4th Campsite from Horse Barn

Campsite #5 item
Campsite #5
$200

Starting bid

5th Campsite from Horse Barn

Campsite #6 item
Campsite #6
$200

Starting bid

6th Campsite from Horse Barn

Campsite #7 item
Campsite #7
$200

Starting bid

7th Campsite from Horse Barn

Campsite #8 item
Campsite #8
$200

Starting bid

8th Campsite from Horse Barn

Campsite #9 item
Campsite #9
$200

Starting bid

9th Campsite from Horse Barn

Campsite #10 item
Campsite #10
$200

Starting bid

10th Campsite from Horse Barn

Campsite #11 item
Campsite #11
$200

Starting bid

11th Campsite from Horse Barn

Campsite #12 item
Campsite #12
$200

Starting bid

12th Campsite from Horse Barn

Campsite #13 item
Campsite #13
$200

Starting bid

13th Campsite from Horse Barn

Campsite #14 item
Campsite #14
$200

Starting bid

14th Campsite from Horse Barn

Campsite #15 item
Campsite #15
$200

Starting bid

15th Campsite from Horse Barn

Campsite #16 item
Campsite #16
$200

Starting bid

16th Campsite from Horse Barn

Campsite #17 item
Campsite #17
$200

Starting bid

17th Campsite from Horse Barn

Campsite #18 item
Campsite #18
$200

Starting bid

18th Campsite from Horse Barn

Campsite #19 item
Campsite #19
$200

Starting bid

19th Campsite from Horse Barn

Campsite #20 item
Campsite #20
$200

Starting bid

20th Campsite from Horse Barn

Campsite #21 item
Campsite #21
$200

Starting bid

21st Campsite from Horse Barn

Campsite #22 item
Campsite #22
$200

Starting bid

22nd Campsite from Horse Barn

Campsite #23 item
Campsite #23
$200

Starting bid

23rd Campsite from Horse Barn

Campsite #24 item
Campsite #24
$200

Starting bid

24th Campsite from Horse Barn

Campsite #25 item
Campsite #25
$200

Starting bid

25th Campsite from Horse Barn

Campsite #26 item
Campsite #26
$200

Starting bid

26th Campsite from Horse Barn

Campsite #27 item
Campsite #27
$200

Starting bid

27th Campsite from Horse Barn

Campsite #28 item
Campsite #28
$200

Starting bid

Last Campsite before the North Drive

Campsite #29 item
Campsite #29
$200

Starting bid

First Campsite past the North Drive

Campsite #30 item
Campsite #30
$200

Starting bid

2nd Campsite past the North Drive

Campsite #31 item
Campsite #31
$200

Starting bid

3rd Campsite past the North Drive

Campsite #32 item
Campsite #32
$200

Starting bid

4th Campsite past the North Drive

Campsite #33 item
Campsite #33
$200

Starting bid

5th Campsite past the North Drive

Campsite #34 item
Campsite #34
$200

Starting bid

6th Campsite past the North Drive

Campsite #35 item
Campsite #35
$200

Starting bid

7th Campsite past the North Drive

Campsite #36 item
Campsite #36
$200

Starting bid

8th Campsite past the North Drive

Campsite #37 item
Campsite #37
$200

Starting bid

9th Campsite past the North Drive

Campsite #38 item
Campsite #38
$200

Starting bid

10th Campsite past the North Drive

Campsite #39 item
Campsite #39
$200

Starting bid

11th Campsite past the North Drive

Campsite #40 item
Campsite #40
$200

Starting bid

Last electrical Campsite past the North Drive

Campsite #41 item
Campsite #41
$100

Starting bid

First Non-Electric Campsite

Campsite #42 item
Campsite #42
$100

Starting bid

2nd Non-Electric Campsite

Campsite #43 item
Campsite #43
$100

Starting bid

3rd Non-Electric Campsite

Campsite #44 item
Campsite #44
$100

Starting bid

4th Non-Electric Campsite

Campsite #45 item
Campsite #45
$100

Starting bid

5th Non-Electric Campsite

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