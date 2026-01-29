Whitley County 4-H Inc 2026 Fair Week Campsite Silent Auction

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Starting bid
1st Campsite nearest Horse Barn
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2nd Campsite from Horse Barn
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3rd Campsite from Horse Barn
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4th Campsite from Horse Barn
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5th Campsite from Horse Barn
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6th Campsite from Horse Barn
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7th Campsite from Horse Barn
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8th Campsite from Horse Barn
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9th Campsite from Horse Barn
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10th Campsite from Horse Barn
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11th Campsite from Horse Barn
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12th Campsite from Horse Barn
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13th Campsite from Horse Barn
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14th Campsite from Horse Barn
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15th Campsite from Horse Barn
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16th Campsite from Horse Barn
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17th Campsite from Horse Barn
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18th Campsite from Horse Barn
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19th Campsite from Horse Barn
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20th Campsite from Horse Barn
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21st Campsite from Horse Barn
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22nd Campsite from Horse Barn
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23rd Campsite from Horse Barn
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24th Campsite from Horse Barn
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25th Campsite from Horse Barn
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26th Campsite from Horse Barn
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27th Campsite from Horse Barn
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Last Campsite before the North Drive
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First Campsite past the North Drive
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2nd Campsite past the North Drive
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3rd Campsite past the North Drive
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4th Campsite past the North Drive
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5th Campsite past the North Drive
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6th Campsite past the North Drive
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7th Campsite past the North Drive
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8th Campsite past the North Drive
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9th Campsite past the North Drive
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10th Campsite past the North Drive
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11th Campsite past the North Drive
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Last electrical Campsite past the North Drive
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First Non-Electric Campsite
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2nd Non-Electric Campsite
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3rd Non-Electric Campsite
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4th Non-Electric Campsite
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5th Non-Electric Campsite
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