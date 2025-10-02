Whitley County Pride's Silent Auction 2025

Turn up the heat and cool it down in style! This basket comes loaded with an Igloo cooler set, a stainless steel grilling set, and a six-pack of Miller Lite—everything you need to be the MVP of the cookout.

And because we’ve all been there… when you get distracted, burn the burgers, or completely forget about the grill, you’ve got backup: a $50 gift card to 1897 BBQ to rescue dinner and save the day.

Whether you’re tailgating, camping, or just backyard chilling, this set keeps the drinks cold, the food hot (or covered, if not by you 😉), and the fun going strong.