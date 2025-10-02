Whitley County Pride's Silent Auction 2025

121 S State St, South Whitley, IN 46787
Why settle for ordinary when you can live in full color? This basket is bursting with rainbow cheer — two rainbow mugs, a pack of Skittles, colorful notepads and pens, fun accessories, and a one-hour professional photo session (with a free 8x10 print!) from Eberly Photography & Videography. It’s basically happiness in a box, with proof pics included.
Get ready to bee pampered! This basket includes 100% raw Indiana honey, whipped body butter, soothing lip balm, a handmade candle, and rainbow jewelry that’s buzzing with Pride. Whether you’re looking to glow, relax, or just keep life sweet, this set is the bee’s knees.
Escape the ordinary with this Two-EE’s Winery gift set, featuring a mix of red, white, and bubbly. Perfect for celebrations, cozy nights in, or gifting to that one friend who “knows their wines” (but really just likes the pretty bottles). Cheers to good taste, good laughs, and good company!
Step up to the plate with this ultimate Fort Wayne TinCaps bundle! Score a 4-pack of tickets to a game along with a swag bag full of TinCaps goodies — hat, sunglasses, baseball, wristband, and more. Perfect for fans of all ages who are ready to cheer loud, eat peanuts, and watch America’s favorite pastime. Batter up!
Why should ghosts have all the fun? This spooky basket is packed with treats for the grown-ups: Old Smoky Moonshine, Fireball whiskey, fall snacks, and seasonal goodies — all tied up with a Halloween bow that’s cute enough to haunt your kitchen. Perfect for sipping by the fire, hosting a spooky get-together, or just surviving trick-or-treat season one cinnamon shot at a time.
Add some quirk to your home with this patchwork rainbow goose (the sassiest bird you’ll ever meet) and a handcrafted resin serving board filled with autumn leaves. Perfect for hosting, decorating, or confusing your guests who ask, “Wait… is that a goose?” This set proves that sometimes the oddest pairings are the most delightful.
Art is art. Simple lines, bold meaning — a celebration of love, connection, and pride. This is metal art valued at nearly $450.
Drive dirty, leave shiny! This basket includes Andy’s Car Wash coupons and perks (plus a toy car to keep you busy while yours gets pampered). Perfect for anyone whose ride deserves a glow-up — because nothing says “I’ve got my life together” like a spotless car.
Shine bright and unapologetic with this Whitley County Pride bundle! Includes a Prism Fest 2025 T-shirt, Pride lanyard, “Queerness Doesn’t Matter” photo book, rainbow flags, and Pride-themed candles to keep your glow going. Whether you’re marching, celebrating, or just need a candlelit reminder that you are seen and you are loved — this basket’s got you covered.
Treat yourself to some skin-loving self-care with this Groovy Complexions gift basket! Includes a $70 gift certificate plus stickers and goodies from the grooviest spa around. Perfect for anyone who deserves a little peace, love, and exfoliation.
Why settle for ordinary when you can bounce with unicorn-level energy? This basket includes a plush unicorn tote, Sky Zone VIP passes, and Fort Wayne Zoo tickets — guaranteed fun for the whole family. From jumping sky-high to hanging with lions, tigers, and lemurs (oh my!), this basket is basically childhood dreams in one fluffy package.
Unleash your creativity while making memories with this Relaxing Watercolor Class for Two led by watercolor artist Jennifer Zartman Romano at Indigo Studio & Art Emporium. No experience needed — just bring your partner, your imagination, and a willingness to play with color. All supplies are included, making this the perfect date night or friends’ outing.
Get ready to feast with this ultimate local dining package! Enjoy mouthwatering BBQ with a Stan’s Smokin’ BBQ gift certificate, a taste of homestyle cooking at Moyer’s Café, and a meal from Big G's. All bundled in a cozy oversized mug — perfect for holding coffee, soup, or maybe even your post-BBQ food coma.
Step into the world of creativity and culture! This package includes a membership to the Fort Wayne Museum of Art, plus two tickets to the Fort Wayne Philharmonic. Whether you’re gazing at timeless masterpieces or getting swept away by live music, this is the perfect package for anyone who loves to keep life colorful and inspiring.
Ready, aim, play! This basket is packed with passes to Combat Ops Arena, where you and your friends can battle it out in laser tag, arcade games, mini golf, and more. Whether you’re a sharpshooter or just in it for the laughs, it’s the perfect way to bring out your competitive side — no respawns required. $50 value
Add a pop of personality to your style with these handcrafted jewelry pieces from JARGAN Art. Featuring rich beads, natural stone accents, and a striking peacock pendant, each piece is a one-of-a-kind wearable artwork. Perfect for dressing up an outfit or gifting to someone who loves unique, artistic flair.
Turn up the heat and cool it down in style! This basket comes loaded with an Igloo cooler set, a stainless steel grilling set, and a six-pack of Miller Lite—everything you need to be the MVP of the cookout.
And because we’ve all been there… when you get distracted, burn the burgers, or completely forget about the grill, you’ve got backup: a $50 gift card to 1897 BBQ to rescue dinner and save the day.
Whether you’re tailgating, camping, or just backyard chilling, this set keeps the drinks cold, the food hot (or covered, if not by you 😉), and the fun going strong.
Take home a piece of football history with this autographed photo of Head Coach Barry Odom, paired with a Stanley FatMax Jump Starter and Air Compressor. Whether you’re charging your car or cheering from the sidelines, this basket has the power to keep you going strong.
Celebrate the beauty of rescued animals with this unique basket from The Farm Micro Sanctuary. Featuring original artwork of a badger, the colorful story of Lucius the Wonder Goat, and a variety of adorable stickers, this basket brings a touch of farmyard charm and heartfelt creativity into your home. Perfect for art lovers, animal advocates, and anyone who believes every creature deserves kindness.
Show your Pride and your Derby spirit with this basket packed with bold goodies from Fort Wayne Roller Derby! Inside you’ll find a derby bag, medium T-shirts, koozies, and Pride candles—perfect for fans who love to roll hard and shine bright.
Snuggle up and make memories with the ultimate date night package! This cozy basket includes a soft blanket, a glowing candle, and a fun game to spark laughter and connection. Top it all off with a $50 gift card that can be used at Casa Balbina and Mi Dolce Balbina in Columbia City—the perfect excuse to dine, and unwind together.
Add a little country charm to your day with this delightful basket! It includes a sturdy tumbler, an adorable keychain, and a cozy pumpkin berry candle to brighten up any space. Perfect for anyone who loves a dash of farmhouse flair (and a whole lot of cute).
Keep your ride looking fresh and fabulous with this Drive & Shine package! With three Platinum Car Wash coupons (a $75 value), you’ll roll out spotless, sparkling, and ready to hit the road in style. Because sometimes the best glow-up… is for your car.
Turn your bedroom into the ultimate venue for passion with innovative. Enjoy with your partner or all alone.
