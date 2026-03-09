Whitley Resource Fair (WRF)

Deadline to register is July 1, 2026. Any registration received after July 1, 2026, will be subject to an additional $50 fee. All vendors will receive a complimentary lunch. Each space will include 1 table and up to 2 chairs. The spaces are for tabletop displays only. Vendors are responsible for providing table coverings, skirting, and power cords. Booth assignments are at the sole discretion of the WRF board. We will not assign a booth without payment.