Whitman High School Education Foundation's VIKE NIGHT Silent Auction
3-Day/2-Night Stay-Large Deep Creek Lake/Wisp Vacation Home
$1,750
Starting bid
Winter, spring or fall weekend stay (2 nights, 3 days) at a lakeside home situated near Wisp Mountain and Deep Creek Lake in McHenry, Maryland.
This lake home is spacious, comfortable, and ideal for groups of any size. Kitchen is fully equipped and includes two refrigerators and two dishwashers. Five master suite bedrooms have king beds and private baths. Two additional bedrooms (one with a king bed and one with bunks and a double bed) share a bath and are great for kids. Two large living room areas offer plenty of space to hang out and relax as well as amazing views of the lake and Wisp Mountain. A large deck and patio space provide additional space for eating, relaxing, and taking in the views.
Offers many amenities like high-speed wireless Internet, TVs, gaming system, a pool table, plus a large hot tub and sauna. A variety of fun and family-friendly activities are available nearby including skiing, winter tubing, hiking, zip lining, golf, mini golf, mountain biking, and more.
Choose dates between mid-March 2025 and mid-May 2025 and mid-September 2025 and Mid-March 2026 (Not including holidays such as Thanksgiving break, MLK Weekend, President’s Day Weekend, Christmas break and New Year’s). Dates subject to availability. Note: Limited availability for weekends during peak winter months.
Restrictions or Special Instructions: No pets. No smoking.
Value: $3500-4000. Donated by the Mandell Family
Don't make Grandma wait on line! Avoid the mad dash of General Admission for seats together with a decent view! Get that close-up shot of your graduate receiving their diploma!
This invaluable opportunity is just waiting for an eager bidder. You will be the envy of every senior parent with your own VIP reserved box seats right up front during Whitman Graduation at DAR Constitution Hall on June 9, 2025! The box accommodates seating for the 6 graduation tickets your senior receives for their family.
Prep Matters Tutoring Package & Swag Bag
$300
Starting bid
Prep Matters helps students improve their grades and test scores through a variety of services including ACT & SAT test prep, private tutoring and much more.
This package is a terrific opportunity to get SAT/ACT tutoring and one of the premier test prep centers in Bethesda.
A $549 value; to be used by May 2026.
2 Tickets to a Washington Nationals Game
$100
Starting bid
Take Me Out to the Ballgame!
You and a guest can enjoy a great game at Nats Park this Spring, sitting on the first baseline at the point of the pitcher, Lower section (Section 128, Row Z).
Winner will work with ticket owner to choose seats and your preferred game (within ticket exchange guidelines).
Value: $130. Donated by the Aronin Family.
