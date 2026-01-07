Whitman High School Education Foundation's VIKE NIGHT Silent Auction 2026

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3-Day, 2-Night Stay at Large Vacation Home on Deep Creek Lake and Near Wisp Mountain
Winter, spring or fall weekend stay (2 nights, 3 days) at lakeside home situated near Wisp Mountain and Deep Creek Lake in McHenry, Maryland.
This lake home is spacious, comfortable, and ideal for groups of any size. Kitchen is fully equipped and includes two refrigerators and two dishwashers. Five master suite bedrooms have king beds and private baths. Two additional bedrooms (one with a king bed and one with bunks and a double bed) share a bath and are great for kids. Two large living room areas offer plenty of space to hang out and relax as well as amazing views of the lake and Wisp Mountain. A large deck and patio space provide additional space for eating, relaxing, and taking in the views.
Offers many amenities like high-speed wireless Internet, TVs, a pool table, plus a large hot tub and sauna. A variety of fun and family-friendly activities are available nearby including skiing, winter tubing, hiking, zip lining, golf, mini golf, mountain biking, and more.
Choose dates between mid-March, 2026 and mid-May, 2026 and mid-September, 2026 and Mid-March, 2027 (Not including holidays such as Thanksgiving break, MLK Weekend, President’s Day Weekend, Christmas break and New Year’s). Dates subject to availability. Note: Limited availability for weekends during peak winter months.
Restrictions or Special Instructions: No pets. No smoking.
Starting bid
Winter, spring or fall weekend stay (2 nights, 3 days) at a luxury waterfront home offers breathtaking views of pristine Harvey's Lake in NE PA. 5 bdrm (8 beds), 4.5 bath, 5,000+ sq ft, sleeps 12. Newly remodeled mid-century modern home; lake-facing bdrms w/ deck walk-outs, en-suite baths, cable TVs; 2 living areas with gas fireplaces & huge flat screens; modern chef's kitchen; ping pong & darts. Enormous multilevel decks, fishing pier, boat slip, kayak, canoe, stand-up paddle board, 2 outdoor fire pits, 2 grills, basketball hoop.
Choose dates between mid-March 2026 and mid-May 2026 or October 2026 and Mid-March 2027 (Not including holidays). Dates subject to availability. No pets/No smoking. Value: $3000. Donated by the Gunster Family.
Starting bid
Avoid the mad dash of General Admission for seats together with a decent view at the new UMBC Venue! Get priority RESERVED seating as your graduate receives their diploma! This invaluable opportunity is just waiting for an eager bidder. You will be the envy of every senior parent with your own priority seating during Whitman Graduation this year. The priority seating accommodates all 8 graduation tickets your senior will receive.
Starting bid
Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people in the classroom of our store.
Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes. Value - $600**
Starting bid
Prep Matters helps students improve their grades and test scores through a variety of services including ACT & SAT test prep, private tutoring and much more. This package is a terrific opportunity to get SAT/ACT tutoring and one of the premier test prep centers in Bethesda. A $549 value; to be used by March 2027.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!