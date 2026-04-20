Whitney High School PTSA

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Whitney High School PTSA

About this event

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Whitney High School Class of 2026 Graduation Ceremony

18000 Park Plaza Dr

Cerritos, CA 90703, USA

Add a donation for Whitney High School PTSA

$

Premium Seating- Row X (Add the total number of tickets)
$50

Orchestra seating located behind the graduates and school staff.


See Seating Chart Here:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/120NhdugEfH0GWoFpqNCaQPgOFxnaNdXY/view?usp=sharing

Premium Seating- Row Y (Add the total number of tickets)
$50

Orchestra seating located behind the graduates and school staff.


See Seating Chart Here:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/120NhdugEfH0GWoFpqNCaQPgOFxnaNdXY/view?usp=sharing

Premium Seating- Row Z (Add the total number of tickets)
$50

Orchestra seating located behind the graduates and school staff.


See Seating Chart Here:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/120NhdugEfH0GWoFpqNCaQPgOFxnaNdXY/view?usp=sharing

VIP Box-101 (6 Seats)
$420

1st Floor VIP Box for 6 guests

  • Private Group Seating
  • Best Elevated View
  • More Space & Comfort
  • Easy Entry & Exit
  • Exclusive Experience

See Seating Chart Here:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/120NhdugEfH0GWoFpqNCaQPgOFxnaNdXY/view?usp=sharing

VIP Box-102 (6 Seats)
$420

1st Floor VIP Box for 6 guests

  • Private Group Seating
  • Best Elevated View
  • More Space & Comfort
  • Easy Entry & Exit
  • Exclusive Experience

See Seating Chart Here:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/120NhdugEfH0GWoFpqNCaQPgOFxnaNdXY/view?usp=sharing

VIP Box-103 (8 Seats)
$520

1st Floor VIP Box for 8 guests

  • Private Group Seating
  • Best Elevated View
  • More Space & Comfort
  • Easy Entry & Exit
  • Exclusive Experience

See Seating Chart Here:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/120NhdugEfH0GWoFpqNCaQPgOFxnaNdXY/view?usp=sharing

VIP Box-104 (8 Seats)
$520

1st Floor VIP Box for 8 guests

  • Private Group Seating
  • Best Elevated View
  • More Space & Comfort
  • Easy Entry & Exit
  • Exclusive Experience

See Seating Chart Here:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/120NhdugEfH0GWoFpqNCaQPgOFxnaNdXY/view?usp=sharing

VIP Box-105 (4 Seats)
$300

1st Floor VIP Box for 4 guests

  • Private Group Seating
  • Best Elevated View
  • More Space & Comfort
  • Easy Entry & Exit
  • Exclusive Experience

See Seating Chart Here:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/120NhdugEfH0GWoFpqNCaQPgOFxnaNdXY/view?usp=sharing

VIP Box-106 (4 Seats)
$300

1st Floor VIP Box for 4 guests

  • Private Group Seating
  • Best Elevated View
  • More Space & Comfort
  • Easy Entry & Exit
  • Exclusive Experience

See Seating Chart Here:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/120NhdugEfH0GWoFpqNCaQPgOFxnaNdXY/view?usp=sharing

VIP Box-201 (5 Seats)
$250

2nd Floor VIP Box for 5 guests

  • Private Group Seating
  • Best Elevated View
  • More Space & Comfort
  • Easy Entry & Exit
  • Exclusive Experience

See Seating Chart Here:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/120NhdugEfH0GWoFpqNCaQPgOFxnaNdXY/view?usp=sharing

VIP Box-202 (5 Seats)
$250

2nd Floor VIP Box for 5 guests

  • Private Group Seating
  • Best Elevated View
  • More Space & Comfort
  • Easy Entry & Exit
  • Exclusive Experience

See Seating Chart Here:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/120NhdugEfH0GWoFpqNCaQPgOFxnaNdXY/view?usp=sharing

VIP Box-203 (5 Seats)
$250

2nd Floor VIP Box for 5 guests

  • Private Group Seating
  • Best Elevated View
  • More Space & Comfort
  • Easy Entry & Exit
  • Exclusive Experience

See Seating Chart Here:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/120NhdugEfH0GWoFpqNCaQPgOFxnaNdXY/view?usp=sharing

VIP Box-204 (5 Seats)
$250

2nd Floor VIP Box for 5 guests

  • Private Group Seating
  • Best Elevated View
  • More Space & Comfort
  • Easy Entry & Exit
  • Exclusive Experience

See Seating Chart Here:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/120NhdugEfH0GWoFpqNCaQPgOFxnaNdXY/view?usp=sharing

VIP Box-205 (6 Seats)
$360

2nd Floor VIP Box for 6 guests

  • Private Group Seating
  • Best Elevated View
  • More Space & Comfort
  • Separate Entry & Exit
  • Exclusive Experience

See Seating Chart Here:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/120NhdugEfH0GWoFpqNCaQPgOFxnaNdXY/view?usp=sharing

VIP Box-206 (6 Seats)
$360

2nd Floor VIP Box for 6 guests

  • Private Group Seating
  • Best Elevated View
  • More Space & Comfort
  • Easy Entry & Exit
  • Exclusive Experience

See Seating Chart Here:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/120NhdugEfH0GWoFpqNCaQPgOFxnaNdXY/view?usp=sharing

VIP Box-207 (6 Seats + Wheelchair Accessible Option)
$360

2nd Floor VIP Box for 6 guests plus ONE Wheelchair Accessible Option

  • Private Group Seating
  • Best Elevated View
  • More Space & Comfort
  • Easy Entry & Exit
  • Exclusive Experience

See Seating Chart Here:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/120NhdugEfH0GWoFpqNCaQPgOFxnaNdXY/view?usp=sharing

VIP Box-208 (6 Seats + Wheelchair Accessible Option)
$360

2nd Floor VIP Box for 6 guests plus ONE Wheelchair Accessible Option

  • Private Group Seating
  • Best Elevated View
  • More Space & Comfort
  • Easy Entry & Exit
  • Exclusive Experience

See Seating Chart Here:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/120NhdugEfH0GWoFpqNCaQPgOFxnaNdXY/view?usp=sharing

VIP Box-209 (8 Seats)
$440

2nd Floor VIP Box for 8 guests

  • Private Group Seating
  • Best Elevated View
  • More Space & Comfort
  • Easy Entry & Exit
  • Exclusive Experience

See Seating Chart Here:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/120NhdugEfH0GWoFpqNCaQPgOFxnaNdXY/view?usp=sharing

VIP Box-210 (8 Seats)
$440

2nd Floor VIP Box for 8 guests

  • Private Group Seating
  • Best Elevated View
  • More Space & Comfort
  • Easy Entry & Exit
  • Exclusive Experience

See Seating Chart Here:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/120NhdugEfH0GWoFpqNCaQPgOFxnaNdXY/view?usp=sharing

3rd Floor VIP "Individual"- Box 301 (per seat)
$40

3rd Floor VIP Box seats are sold individually.

  • Reserved Seating
  • Elevated View
  • More Space & Comfort
  • Easy Entry & Exit
  • Exclusive Experience

See Seating Chart Here:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/120NhdugEfH0GWoFpqNCaQPgOFxnaNdXY/view?usp=sharing

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