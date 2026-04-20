Whitney High School Class of 2026 Graduation Ceremony

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Orchestra seating located behind the graduates and school staff.
See Seating Chart Here:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/120NhdugEfH0GWoFpqNCaQPgOFxnaNdXY/view?usp=sharing
Orchestra seating located behind the graduates and school staff.
See Seating Chart Here:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/120NhdugEfH0GWoFpqNCaQPgOFxnaNdXY/view?usp=sharing
Orchestra seating located behind the graduates and school staff.
See Seating Chart Here:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/120NhdugEfH0GWoFpqNCaQPgOFxnaNdXY/view?usp=sharing
1st Floor VIP Box for 6 guests
See Seating Chart Here:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/120NhdugEfH0GWoFpqNCaQPgOFxnaNdXY/view?usp=sharing
1st Floor VIP Box for 6 guests
See Seating Chart Here:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/120NhdugEfH0GWoFpqNCaQPgOFxnaNdXY/view?usp=sharing
1st Floor VIP Box for 8 guests
See Seating Chart Here:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/120NhdugEfH0GWoFpqNCaQPgOFxnaNdXY/view?usp=sharing
1st Floor VIP Box for 8 guests
See Seating Chart Here:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/120NhdugEfH0GWoFpqNCaQPgOFxnaNdXY/view?usp=sharing
1st Floor VIP Box for 4 guests
See Seating Chart Here:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/120NhdugEfH0GWoFpqNCaQPgOFxnaNdXY/view?usp=sharing
1st Floor VIP Box for 4 guests
See Seating Chart Here:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/120NhdugEfH0GWoFpqNCaQPgOFxnaNdXY/view?usp=sharing
2nd Floor VIP Box for 5 guests
See Seating Chart Here:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/120NhdugEfH0GWoFpqNCaQPgOFxnaNdXY/view?usp=sharing
2nd Floor VIP Box for 5 guests
See Seating Chart Here:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/120NhdugEfH0GWoFpqNCaQPgOFxnaNdXY/view?usp=sharing
2nd Floor VIP Box for 5 guests
See Seating Chart Here:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/120NhdugEfH0GWoFpqNCaQPgOFxnaNdXY/view?usp=sharing
2nd Floor VIP Box for 5 guests
See Seating Chart Here:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/120NhdugEfH0GWoFpqNCaQPgOFxnaNdXY/view?usp=sharing
2nd Floor VIP Box for 6 guests
See Seating Chart Here:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/120NhdugEfH0GWoFpqNCaQPgOFxnaNdXY/view?usp=sharing
2nd Floor VIP Box for 6 guests
See Seating Chart Here:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/120NhdugEfH0GWoFpqNCaQPgOFxnaNdXY/view?usp=sharing
2nd Floor VIP Box for 6 guests plus ONE Wheelchair Accessible Option
See Seating Chart Here:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/120NhdugEfH0GWoFpqNCaQPgOFxnaNdXY/view?usp=sharing
2nd Floor VIP Box for 6 guests plus ONE Wheelchair Accessible Option
See Seating Chart Here:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/120NhdugEfH0GWoFpqNCaQPgOFxnaNdXY/view?usp=sharing
2nd Floor VIP Box for 8 guests
See Seating Chart Here:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/120NhdugEfH0GWoFpqNCaQPgOFxnaNdXY/view?usp=sharing
2nd Floor VIP Box for 8 guests
See Seating Chart Here:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/120NhdugEfH0GWoFpqNCaQPgOFxnaNdXY/view?usp=sharing
3rd Floor VIP Box seats are sold individually.
See Seating Chart Here:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/120NhdugEfH0GWoFpqNCaQPgOFxnaNdXY/view?usp=sharing
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