Whitney Young Class of 86 40th Reunion Committee

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Whitney Young Class of 86 40th Reunion Committee

About this event

Whitney Young Class Of 86 40th Reunion Weekend

Chicago

IL, USA

Reunion Weekend Ticket
$200

Join us for the full weekend of events. Ticket purchase is required for all WY Class of '86 attendees and guests. Adults Only allowed for Friday and Saturday events.

Sunday Family Funday Add On - Children under 10
$20

Sunday access only for children under 10.


Add-on tickets must be purchased in conjunction with a full reunion weekend ticket.

Sunday Family Funday Add On - Adults and Children 10 and up
$35

Sunday access only for additional adults and children 10 and up.


Add-on tickets must be purchased in conjunction with a full reunion weekend ticket.

Add a donation for Whitney Young Class of 86 40th Reunion Committee

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