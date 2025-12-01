Whitney Young Class Of 86 40th Reunion Weekend

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About this event
Join us for the full weekend of events. Ticket purchase is required for all WY Class of '86 attendees and guests. Adults Only allowed for Friday and Saturday events.
Sunday access only for children under 10.
Add-on tickets must be purchased in conjunction with a full reunion weekend ticket.
Sunday access only for additional adults and children 10 and up.
Add-on tickets must be purchased in conjunction with a full reunion weekend ticket.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!