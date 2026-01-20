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Pta California Congress Of Parents Teachers & Students Inc

Whittier High School PTSA VIP Graduation Seats Silent Auction

4 VIP Graduation Seats
$50

Starting bid

You are bidding on 4 VIP seats for Graduation. Seats are located on the first row of the bleachers in the stadium. VIP seat holders do not have to wait in line and have front of the row passes. VIP seats include seat cushions and snack bags.

4 VIP Graduation Seats
$50

Starting bid

You are bidding on 4 VIP seats for Graduation. Seats are located on the first row of the bleachers in the stadium. VIP seat holders do not have to wait in line and have front of the row passes. VIP seats include seat cushions and snack bags.

4 VIP Graduation Seats
$50

Starting bid

You are bidding on 4 VIP seats for Graduation. Seats are located on the first row of the bleachers in the stadium. VIP seat holders do not have to wait in line and have front of the row passes. VIP seats include seat cushions and snack bags.

4 VIP Graduation Seats
$50

Starting bid

You are bidding on 4 VIP seats for Graduation. Seats are located on the first row of the bleachers in the stadium. VIP seat holders do not have to wait in line and have front of the row passes. VIP seats include seat cushions and snack bags.

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