Whittier High School PTSA VIP Graduation Seats Silent Auction

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Starting bid
You are bidding on 4 VIP seats for Graduation. Seats are located on the first row of the bleachers in the stadium. VIP seat holders do not have to wait in line and have front of the row passes. VIP seats include seat cushions and snack bags.
Starting bid
You are bidding on 4 VIP seats for Graduation. Seats are located on the first row of the bleachers in the stadium. VIP seat holders do not have to wait in line and have front of the row passes. VIP seats include seat cushions and snack bags.
Starting bid
You are bidding on 4 VIP seats for Graduation. Seats are located on the first row of the bleachers in the stadium. VIP seat holders do not have to wait in line and have front of the row passes. VIP seats include seat cushions and snack bags.
Starting bid
You are bidding on 4 VIP seats for Graduation. Seats are located on the first row of the bleachers in the stadium. VIP seat holders do not have to wait in line and have front of the row passes. VIP seats include seat cushions and snack bags.
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