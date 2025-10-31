WHLDP Alumni Black Tie Gala

400 Courthouse Square

Alexandria, VA 22314, USA

Early Bird Ticket (before 12/31)
$125
Included with your ticket:
– Three-course plated meal
– Commemorative program and presentations
– Music and dancing
– Cash bar

Regular Ticket Price (after 12/31)
$150

Donate A Ticket
$125

Purchase a ticket that will be provided to a WHLDP alum experiencing financial hardship due to the furlough or recent RIFs. Your generosity ensures that all members of our community have the opportunity to attend the Gala.

$

