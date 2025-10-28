WHLL Silent Auction

Buffalo Trace Single Barrel Select

Hand-picked from a single aging barrel at Kentucky’s renowned Buffalo Trace Distillery, this expression elevates the classic house profile into something richer and more refined. Aromas of warm vanilla, mint and deep molasses open the experience, followed by a palate of brown sugar, toffee, dark fruit and a hint of anise. The finish is long and smooth, with subtle oak and spice lingering gracefully.





The Wiseman Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Blended from four distinct Kentucky straight bourbons aged between 4 and 8½ years, this expression from Kentucky Owl and master blender John Rhea delivers rich caramel and toffee on the nose, accented by warming allspice, citrus hints and oak. On the palate, expect silky texture with layers of caramel and baking-spice, leading to a finish of lingering oak and subtle sweetness





Donated by: Elliott Rice