WHLL Silent Auction

Description: Own a piece of baseball history with this beautifully framed Anchor Bat hand-signed by Atlanta Braves legend Dale Murphy. A must-have for any Braves fan or sports memorabilia collector, this display piece celebrates one of baseball’s most respected players—perfect for your home, office, or fan cave.
Donated by: The McCormick Family
Value: $600
I'm excited to offer you a 30-minute family portrait session with Ariana Clare Photography. This session includes family portraits, individual portraits, and unique documentation of your children.
After the session, you will receive 50+ high-resolution, professionally edited images in both black and white and color. You will have the copyright to do whatever you please with your photos, such as printing, framing, giving as gifts, or making holiday cards.
The session will be on location at golden hour, scheduled at your convenience. Donated by Ariana Hardiman
This silent auction prize includes a luxurious Date night for two at Keipi, valued at $200. Ideal for celebrating a special occasion or simply enjoying an unforgettable night out.
Treat yourself to the ultimate day of relaxation! Enjoy a Spa Pedicure at Mani Pedi Salon (valued at $35) and unwind at home with a Methodical Coffee gift basket featuring two bags of premium whole-bean coffee and a signature Methodical mug. The perfect blend of pampering and caffeine bliss!
Donated by: Mani Pedi Salon & Methodical Coffee
Value: $75
Celebrate your love of baseball and community pride with this one-of-a-kind Anchor Bat, custom-crafted and handpainted with the Wade Hampton Little League (WHLL) logo. A stunning display piece and a true keepsake for any WHLL supporter — no two are alike!
Value: Priceless
A true collector’s dream for any Taylor Swift fan! This exclusive package includes a hand-signed photo of Taylor Swift and a copy of “The Life of a Showgirl” CD, both accompanied by authentication for verified authenticity. A stunning piece of music memorabilia from one of the world’s most iconic artists.
Donated by: The Tipton Family
Value: $800
Celebrate the season with this festive pair of Holiday Collection Barbie dolls! Perfect for collectors or as a charming seasonal display, these dolls capture the joy and magic of the holidays. A delightful addition to any Barbie collection.
Donated by: Fran McCormick
Value: $75
Gather your friends for a night of laughs and competition with this TRIVIA Trio! Featuring trivia games from Seinfeld, Friends, and The Office, this set guarantees hours of fun testing your knowledge of your favorite sitcoms. Perfect for game nights, parties, or fans of classic TV comedy.
Value: $60
Make a splash this summer with the Ultimate Pool Fun Package! Includes a Sunshade Buggy Floatie (2), goggles, Splashball Sprinkler, Floatation Vest, and 2 Surfrider Floaties. Perfect for kids and adults alike, this set guarantees endless fun in the sun and poolside excitement for the whole family!
Donated by: Fran McCormick
Value: $120
Get ready for endless seaside fun with this Beach Bundle! Includes 2 mask and snorkel sets, 2 pairs of goggles, and a beach whale toy set—perfect for kids and families to explore the water, play on the sand, and enjoy a day at the beach.
Donated by: Fran McCormick
Value: $90
Treat yourself to a rejuvenating Hydrafacial service with Mikayla Robinson at Clemson Eye Aesthetics. Refresh and hydrate your skin with this luxurious treatment, perfect for glowing and healthy skin. A spa experience you won’t want to miss!
Donated by: Mikayla Robinson / Clemson Eye Aesthetics
Value: $250
Pamper yourself with the ultimate haircare experience! Enjoy a haircut and conditioning treatment with Alex at A. Payton Studios (service valued at $100), then extend the life of your treatment at home with a full-size product bundle including shampoo, conditioner, leave-in conditioner, and serum (product bundle valued at $175). A luxurious package for healthy, beautiful hair!
Donated by: Alex / A. Payton Studios
Total Value: $275
Enjoy a memorable day of baseball and family fun with 4 tickets to a 2026 Greenville Drive game of your choice. Cheer on the team, enjoy the ballpark atmosphere, and make lasting memories with family and friends!
Donated by: The Greenville Drive
Value: $80
Aged to perfection for a full decade, this limited-release Buffalo Trace bourbon offers a deep amber color and rich notes of caramel, vanilla, and toasted oak. Smooth yet complex, it embodies the craftsmanship and tradition of one of America’s most storied distilleries — a must-have for any bourbon enthusiast or collector.
Donated by: Elliott Rice
Sweeten your holidays with this gift certificate for an assorted dozen Christmas cookies from Abbey Kay’s Southern Baked Goods! Certificate is valid for the 2025 Christmas season, with assorted designs that may vary. Stay up-to-date on release and order dates by following @AbbeyKaysSBG on Instagram or Abbey Kay’s on Facebook. A delicious holiday treat for you or a loved one!
Donated by: Abbey Kay’s Southern Baked Goods
Value: $58
Step up to the mound with Kory Radford, former Elon University pitcher and WHLL Vice President, for a 45-minute private pitching lesson. Perfect for young athletes looking to improve their skills and gain insights from an experienced player and coach!
Donated by: Kory Radford / WHLL
Value: Priceless
Step into the holiday spirit with this Winter Showcase Gift Basket from Dance Without Limits! The basket includes a couple of festive Christmas sweaters, two tickets to an upcoming winter showcase, and a stuffed animal keepsake. Perfect for dance enthusiasts or anyone looking to enjoy a fun, festive experience this season!
Donated by: Dance Without Limits
Value: $125
Finished in specially toasted oak barrels, this exceptional bourbon delivers layers of caramel, warm spice, and rich vanilla with a smooth, lingering finish. The toasting process enhances its depth and sweetness, creating a beautifully balanced whiskey perfect for sipping or sharing on special occasions.
Donated by: Elliott Rice
Experience the eleventh release in Angel’s Envy’s acclaimed Cask Strength program with this 2022 limited-edition bottling. Hand-selected barrels are blended and finished in aromatic port wine casks, delivering an undiluted, full-proof sip bursting with brown sugar, maple, and allspice. A rare and powerful tasting experience, perfect for collectors or whiskey enthusiasts.
Size / Proof: 750ml | 119.8 Proof
Donated by: Elliott Rice
Value: Priceless / Collector’s Item
Transform your space with a 2-hour interior design and home consulting session with Wendi Carson. Services include construction consulting, interior/exterior paint color guidance, home décor advice (soft furnishings), furniture and art placement, and kitchen/bath design recommendations. Perfect for homeowners looking to refresh, redesign, or optimize their living spaces!
Donated by: Wendi Carson Interior Design
Value: $250
Aged seven years for remarkable smoothness, Old Extra 7 offers a rich, full-bodied flavor with notes of honey, toasted oak, and warm spice. Its long, mellow finish reflects the craftsmanship of classic Kentucky bourbon tradition — a timeless pour for any whiskey enthusiast.
Donated by: Elliott Rice
A masterpiece finished in Port wine barrels, Angel’s Envy delivers a rich, velvety bourbon with notes of ripe fruit, vanilla, and toasted oak. Its smooth, slightly sweet finish and signature craftsmanship make it a standout favorite among bourbon lovers.
Donated by: Elliott Rice
Finished in Caribbean rum casks, Angel’s Envy Rye delivers an unforgettable balance of sweet and spicy. Notes of brown sugar, molasses, and spice blend with a smooth, luxurious finish — a bold and distinctive expression for the true whiskey enthusiast.
Donated by: Elliott Rice
Crafted in Tennessee at the historic Cascade Hollow Distillery, this bourbon is mellowed through sugar-maple charcoal (the Tennessee method) and offers a smooth profile with sweet vanilla up front, bright cherry and orange mid-notes, followed by almond-toffee and oak.
Donated by: Elliott Rice
A bold American whiskey born from a partnership between the legendary band Metallica and master distillers, finished in brandy casks and enhanced via a unique “sonic-aging” process that uses low-frequency sound waves to deepen character. This whiskey delivers rich notes of honey, apricot, cinnamon and toasted oak—with a warm, smooth finish that’s equal parts craft and rock-and-roll attitude.
Donated by: Elliott Rice
A craft small-batch bourbon aged and blended by the master distillers at Jim Beam Distillery, this 80-proof bourbon features a high-rye mash bill that brings spicy undertones balanced by hints of vanilla, honey and toasted oak. Its approachable smoothness and elegant finish make it a refined yet accessible pour for bourbon lovers.
Donated by: Elliott Rice
From the forest-covered slopes of the Suntory “Forest Distillery” in Japan, Hakushu 12 offers a crisp, fresh and gently smoky profile. On the nose you’ll find basil, pine-needle and green apple. The palate delivers sweet pear, mint and kiwi, while the finish brings green tea and a subtle whisper of smoke.
Donated by: Elliott Rice
1 - Rebel Yell 10 Year
1 - Rebel Distiller's Collection
1 - Rebal Cask Strength
Donated by: Elliott Rice
1 bottle of each.
Bird Dog Small Batch is a classic bourbon, aged for 10 years, it is crafted from some of the finest, hand-selected barrels. Bottled at 90 it has deep rich amber hues, and rich, full notes of aged oak and vanilla. The palate has soft vanilla, white pepper, and wood, the finish is rich and warming with subtle with caramel.
Laws Whiskey House 8 Year Bonded Four Grain Bourbon
Crafted in Colorado from heirloom grains (60% corn, 20% wheat, 10% rye, 10% malted barley), this intensely matured eight-year-aged bourbon is bottled at bonded proof under the Bottled-in-Bond act. It offers toasted oak and rich nutty aromas, followed by warm flavors of dark cherry, black pepper, and dried herbs, finished with lingering barrel char for depth and character.
Donated by: Elliott Rice
A finely selected barrel of Knob Creek’s rye whiskey, bottled at approximately 115 proof and unblended for full flavor integrity. On the nose it offers rich aromas of rye grain and baking spice layered with oak and subtle herbaceous notes. The palate delivers bold rye spice, toasted caramel, dark fruit, and warming oak — finishing with generous length and a peppery residual that lingers.
Finished in custom-toasted, charred new oak barrels, this expression elevates the award-winning Elijah Craig Small Batch with added layers of sweet oak complexity. Bottled at 94 proof, it delivers rich aromas of toasted pecans and caramelized sugar, followed by flavors of butterscotch, dark chocolate and warm baking spices, culminating in a toasty, lingering finish with a hint of smoke.
Donated by: Elliott Rice
Buffalo Trace Single Barrel Select
Hand-picked from a single aging barrel at Kentucky’s renowned Buffalo Trace Distillery, this expression elevates the classic house profile into something richer and more refined. Aromas of warm vanilla, mint and deep molasses open the experience, followed by a palate of brown sugar, toffee, dark fruit and a hint of anise. The finish is long and smooth, with subtle oak and spice lingering gracefully.
The Wiseman Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Blended from four distinct Kentucky straight bourbons aged between 4 and 8½ years, this expression from Kentucky Owl and master blender John Rhea delivers rich caramel and toffee on the nose, accented by warming allspice, citrus hints and oak. On the palate, expect silky texture with layers of caramel and baking-spice, leading to a finish of lingering oak and subtle sweetness
Donated by: Elliott Rice
Named for bourbon-maverick Baker Beam and crafted under the stewardship of the Beam family legacy, this Kentucky Straight Bourbon is aged a minimum of 7 years and bottled at a bold 107 proof. Each bottle comes from a single barrel—no blending—offering caramel-rich vanilla, toasted oak and subtle fruit notes upfront, followed by warming spice and a dry oaky finish. A true collector-and-sipper bourbon for the discerning aficionado.
Donated by: Elliott Rice
A distinguished single-barrel bourbon showcased by the venerable Heaven Hill Distillery in Kentucky, this 10 year-old, bottled-in-bond (100 proof) expression honours Irish immigrant founder Henry McKenna and his legacy of quality. Expect aromas of warm vanilla and caramel, rich oak on the palate with honey and subtle spice, and a long, satisfying finish layered with tobacco and brown sugar.
Donated by: Elliott Rice
