God as Shepherd-(**Men's Workshop**) (1)

Many of us have faced hurt within the church. This pain can be challenging to heal from and often results in us avoiding church altogether and turning away from God. In this workshop, we will examine these wounds, how they have impacted our relationship with God, and talk about practical steps for healing and learning to trust God as our Shepherd.

