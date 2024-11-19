God as Friend -(**Women's Workshop**)

Many of us have felt the pain of being hurt and betrayed by friends. Such experiences can prevent us from forming deeper, trusting friendships in the future and may hinder our ability to trust God as our genuine friend. In this workshop, we will explore how establishing strong biblical boundaries can foster and develop healthy relationships and how God is our true and faithful friend.

