All 5 Who am I?- Finding Your God Given Identity Workshops

God as Father- many of us carry a parental wound and this wound can keep us from understanding God as our Father who is good and has good plans for us. This workshop we will cover areas where we may have parental wounds and discuss realistic ways to heal and understand God as the perfect Father who cares deeply about His children. (Men- Jan 4 8:00-10:30) (Women Jan 11 9:30-1:00) God as Husband- Some of us might carry unhealed areas from challenges in our marriages or from choosing to divorce. This workshop will cover areas where we may have wounds in our marriages and from divorce. These wounds can hinder our ability to perceive God as a husband. We will explore practical methods to heal and comprehend God as a husband, helping us discover our identity. (Men- Jan 18th 8:00-10:30) (Women Jan 25 9:30-1:00) God as Friend- Many of us have felt the pain of being hurt and betrayed by friends. Such experiences can prevent us from forming deeper, trusting friendships in the future and may hinder our ability to trust God as our genuine friend. In this workshop, we will explore how establishing strong biblical boundaries can foster and develop healthy relationships and how God is our true and faithful friend. (Men Feb 1 8:00-10:30) (Women Feb 8 9:30-1:00) God as Shepherd- Many of us have faced hurt within the church. This pain can be challenging to heal from and often results in us avoiding church altogether and turning away from God. In this workshop, we will examine these wounds, how they have impacted our relationship with God, and talk about practical steps for healing and learning to trust God as our Shepherd. (Men Feb 22 8:00-10:30) (Women March 1 9:30-1:00) Who I am!- Learn to embrace your God given identity and start healing relational wounds. This co-Ed workshop will celebrate our unique identities as men and women and provide practical guidance on cultivating healthy relationships (CO-ED March 15 9:00-11:30)

