God as Father Workshop-(**MEN'S**)

many of us carry a parental wound and this wound can keep us from understanding God as our Father who is good and has good plans for us. This workshop we will cover areas where we may have parental wounds and discuss realistic ways to heal and understand God as the perfect Father who cares deeply about His children.

