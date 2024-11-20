God as Husband- (**MEN'S Workshop**)

Some of us might carry unhealed areas from challenges in our marriages or from choosing to divorce. This workshop will cover areas where we may have wounds in our marriages and from divorce. These wounds can hinder our ability to perceive God as a husband. We will explore practical methods to heal and comprehend God as a husband, helping us discover our identity.

