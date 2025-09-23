Who Cares for Caregivers Silent Auction

Enjoy the wineries, tastings, relaxation and a two night stay on the scenic Vancouver Waterfront. You and a (guest or just you) can enjoy wonderful weekend on the waterfront- a nights stay at hotel AC, Dinner at Shin Shen Sushi, Treatments at Vancouver Wellness, The Yard, Valo winery, Willamette Valley, and breakfast/coffee at Kaifex- Valued at over $800.