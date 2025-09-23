Who Cares for Caregivers Silent Auction

721 NW 9th Ave, Portland, OR 97209, USA
Starting bid
Enjoy the wineries, tastings, relaxation and a two night stay on the scenic Vancouver Waterfront. You and a (guest or just you) can enjoy wonderful weekend on the waterfront- a nights stay at hotel AC, Dinner at Shin Shen Sushi, Treatments at Vancouver Wellness, The Yard, Valo winery, Willamette Valley, and breakfast/coffee at Kaifex- Valued at over $800.
Starting bid
Enjoy a solo day of relaxing at a local wellness resort, two wine tastings, perm jewelry or custom charm necklace and a session with an amazing wellness provider with a variety of services. Oh and don't forget to bring your custom relaxation basket for your day of rest provided by Belle Flower Farm. Valued at over $750
Starting bid
A day away with a wonderful organization- Papillon collective. Full of wellness activities and stillness. And if that wasn't amazing enough- you can treat yourself through the end of this year with 4 bouquet pick ups from Belle Flower Farm. Valued at over $750
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!