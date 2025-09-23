Sales closed

Who Cares for Caregivers Silent Auction

Pick-up location

721 NW 9th Ave, Portland, OR 97209, USA

Staycation on the waterfront item
Staycation on the waterfront
$250

Starting bid

Enjoy the wineries, tastings, relaxation and a two night stay on the scenic Vancouver Waterfront. You and a (guest or just you) can enjoy wonderful weekend on the waterfront- a nights stay at hotel AC, Dinner at Shin Shen Sushi, Treatments at Vancouver Wellness, The Yard, Valo winery, Willamette Valley, and breakfast/coffee at Kaifex- Valued at over $800.

DAY OF REST item
DAY OF REST
$250

Starting bid

Enjoy a solo day of relaxing at a local wellness resort, two wine tastings, perm jewelry or custom charm necklace and a session with an amazing wellness provider with a variety of services. Oh and don't forget to bring your custom relaxation basket for your day of rest provided by Belle Flower Farm. Valued at over $750

MOMS DAY AWAY & FLOWER PICK UP item
MOMS DAY AWAY & FLOWER PICK UP
$350

Starting bid

A day away with a wonderful organization- Papillon collective. Full of wellness activities and stillness. And if that wasn't amazing enough- you can treat yourself through the end of this year with 4 bouquet pick ups from Belle Flower Farm. Valued at over $750

