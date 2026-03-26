St. Lucie Cultural Alliance

Offered by

St. Lucie Cultural Alliance

About this shop

Who Grows There? Art Exhibition

Final Approach by Mitch Kloorfain item
Final Approach by Mitch Kloorfain
$160.50

13x19

Composite Photography

Framed Print


A bald eagle arcs across the soft spring sky in a graceful sequence of flight. This composite honors the first days of Spring as the eagle returns home to greet a newly hatched eaglet—an elegant tribute to new beginnings and the quiet power of nature’s cycles.

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Mickey by Pete Azzopardi item
Mickey by Pete Azzopardi
$374.50

30x20

Construction Timber and Acrylic

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Sugar Loaf Sam by Kat Kallen item
Sugar Loaf Sam by Kat Kallen
$107

12x12

Mixed Media


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Wade in the Water by Elaine Weber item
Wade in the Water by Elaine Weber
$411.95

11x14

Acrylic

It was a gray day, and the glossy ibis caught my eye.

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Freida by Karen Krebser item
Freida by Karen Krebser
$214

16x20

Acrylic

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Freddy by Karen Krebser item
Freddy by Karen Krebser
$214

16x20

Acrylic

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A Rhythm of Green by LULUSTAR item
A Rhythm of Green by LULUSTAR
$133.75

11x14

Watercolor

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COQUI-A VOICE IN THE QUIET by LULUSTAR item
COQUI-A VOICE IN THE QUIET by LULUSTAR
$240.75

11x14

Watercolor

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THE WATCHER IN THE SHADE by LULUSTAR item
THE WATCHER IN THE SHADE by LULUSTAR
$321

16x30

Watercolor

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HELD IN LIGHT by LULUSTAR item
HELD IN LIGHT by LULUSTAR
$133.75

11x14

Watercolor

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Great Blue by Gina Carra item
Great Blue by Gina Carra
$149.80

10x8

Linotype

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White Egret by Gina Carra item
White Egret by Gina Carra
$374.50

10x8

linotype

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Night Of The Snakebird by Gina Carra item
Night Of The Snakebird by Gina Carra
$374.50

14x16

Graghite

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In Quiet Alignment by Diane Marie Di Maio item
In Quiet Alignment by Diane Marie Di Maio
$438.70

24x24

Photography

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The Moment Between by Diane Marie Di Maio item
The Moment Between by Diane Marie Di Maio
$406.60

17x21

Photography

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Happy Hungry Turtle by Andy Perrault item
Happy Hungry Turtle by Andy Perrault
$356.31

24x24

Acrylic

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Sandhill Cranes by Maricel Ruiz item
Sandhill Cranes by Maricel Ruiz
$428

20x30

Acrylic on canvas

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Ceramic Planter item
Ceramic Planter
$32.10
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Ceramic Planter item
Ceramic Planter
$48.15
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3 Botanical Platters by Cathleen Sullivan item
3 Botanical Platters by Cathleen Sullivan
$37.45

3 beautiful texturized ceramic platters created at Treasure Coast Pottery depicting flora and fauna of the area.

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