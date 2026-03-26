Who Grows There? Art Exhibition

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13x19
Composite Photography
Framed Print
A bald eagle arcs across the soft spring sky in a graceful sequence of flight. This composite honors the first days of Spring as the eagle returns home to greet a newly hatched eaglet—an elegant tribute to new beginnings and the quiet power of nature’s cycles.
30x20
Construction Timber and Acrylic
12x12
Mixed Media
11x14
Acrylic
It was a gray day, and the glossy ibis caught my eye.
16x20
Acrylic
16x20
Acrylic
11x14
Watercolor
11x14
Watercolor
16x30
Watercolor
11x14
Watercolor
10x8
Linotype
10x8
linotype
14x16
Graghite
24x24
Photography
17x21
Photography
24x24
Acrylic
20x30
Acrylic on canvas
3 beautiful texturized ceramic platters created at Treasure Coast Pottery depicting flora and fauna of the area.
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