Who I Am: Understanding Children's Temperament

Merriam-Webster defines temperament as the characteristic or habitual inclination or mode of emotional response. We will define and distinguish between temperament and personality. During this 2-hour training we will unpack temperament; discuss its importance in planning for young children and its impact in a child’s behavior and learning styles.

Merriam-Webster defines temperament as the characteristic or habitual inclination or mode of emotional response. We will define and distinguish between temperament and personality. During this 2-hour training we will unpack temperament; discuss its importance in planning for young children and its impact in a child’s behavior and learning styles.

More details...