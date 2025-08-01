Who Will You Sponsor?

Support a Full-Service Pantry
Your gift makes a big difference in a big way. $1,100 provides up to 600 pounds of nourishing food to one full-size pantry for one month. How many pantries will you power this month?
Support a MicroSite Pantry
Your gift keeps shelves stocked at a smaller pantry that serves our smaller communities. $300 provides 150 pounds of food to one MicroSite for one month. How many MicroSites will you help stock this month?
Sponsor a Sunflower Box for a Homebound Neighbor
Your gift delivers nourishment to a homebound neighbor. Just $80 provides one month of shelf-stable meals to a neighbor who might otherwise go without.
How many neighbors will you support with meals?
Sponsor Our Newest Program -
Meal Kits for Families
Families in our community are struggling to put dinner on the table. Your gift provides easy dinners for families in need. Just $50 provides a family with 5 dinners. How many families will you support?
Sponsor a Child’s Weekend Food Bag
Your gift ensures a child doesn't go hungry over the weekend. Just $25 gives one student a full month of weekend meals — something they can count on when school meals aren’t available. How many children will you help to feed this month?
