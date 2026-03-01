Thank you for purchasing tickets to our upcoming party, 'Who You Wit?' We truly appreciate your support.





All proceeds from this event will benefit the Kappa Diamond Foundation and its community initiatives. The Foundation’s mission is to advance health and community education throughout Wisconsin by fostering leadership, academic achievement, and wellness through scholarships, mentorship, and health-focused initiatives. Our goal is to create lasting, positive change in the lives of those we serve.





Because of you, this work continues. We look forward to celebrating with you!