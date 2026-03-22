This $10 ticket gives you one entry into the Whole Heart Health Spring Raffle. You can choose which item you’d like your ticket entered toward, with each prize drawn separately.The drawing will take place on April 16, 2025. Winners will be notified via emaill. All prizes must be picked up in Denham Springs, LA. Shipping may be arranged at the winner’s expense. Thank you for supporting Whole Heart Health and the work we’re doing in our community.