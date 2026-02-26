PEACE NW

Hosted by

PEACE NW

About this event

Whole Life, Whole Community Conference

Clark College Gaiser Hall

General Admission
$15

Includes full-day conference access (9:00 AM–4:00 PM), breakout sessions, keynote speakers, networking opportunities, and lunch. Scholarships are available to ensure cost is never a barrier.

Shared Access Ticket
$15

Purchase this ticket to sponsor registration for someone in our community. Your contribution helps ensure cost is never a barrier to participation and supports families, self-advocates, and community members who would benefit from attending. Thank you for helping make this conference accessible to all.

Scholarship Registration
Free

This ticket provides full access to the conference at no cost. We are committed to keeping this event accessible and ensuring cost is never a barrier to participation.

No explanation is required. We’re glad you’re here.

Add a donation for PEACE NW

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!