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Wholesome Roots Cooking Class - Tropical Fruit Salad! We will be dreaming of traveling to a tropical location while we make a delicious tropical fruit salad. Your child will get a chance to try fruit they possibly have not tried yet such as papaya, mango, kiwi or star fruit. We will spend time chopping and learning about each fruit and where it grows.
Please complete the checkout process in order to be on the wait list. (You will not be charged) You will be contacted if a space becomes available.
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