Wholly H2O's Store

8.5" x 11" laminated signs, with two rivet placement options. We have 60+ different California native (and some nonnatve) plant signs. Each provides plant names in English, Spanish and Mandarin Chinese, a few native Ohlone uses, insects and birds using the plants for nectar and pollen, and insects that use the plant as a host for their young.
They are fun and informative and ever-so-valuable a tool for making ecosystem associations for yourself, and those tending and visiting your native garden.
28 Birds of Northern California Poster
$25
Bird Poster Image
Have you wondered what those birds are that you commonly see around Northern California? We present 28 common birds that you can see in a variety of NorCal ecosystems.
Size: 18" × 24"
On Tap Mokelumne River Sticker
$2
One of the most important questions you can answer about your water use is What’s On Tap? – meaning, what is the source of the water coming out of the faucets in your home and your place of work? Surprisingly, very few can answer this question given that our bodies are made of nearly 70% water and the water you consume is literally the river or groundwater that you are made of! It makes sense to know the source and quality of that water.
Those in the SF East Bay using waters from EBMUD – East Bay Municipal Utility District – will thank the Mokelumne River each time they use their taps.
On Tap Tuolumne River Sticker
$2
One of the most important questions you can answer about your water use is What's On Tap? – meaning, what is the source of the water coming out of the faucets in your home and your place of work? Surprisingly, very few can answer this question given that our bodies are made of nearly 70% water and the water you consume is literally the river or groundwater that you are made of! It makes sense to know the source and quality of that water.

Those in the SF Bay Area using waters from SFPUC – San Francisco Public Utilities Commission – will thank the Tuolumne River each time they use their taps.
