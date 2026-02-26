Whoop it Up Shimmer on the Seashore 2026

About this event
Come and enjoy general admission to the 2026 Whoop fundraiser! Dinner and entertainment included. Cash bar available. Open seating is on the pier and back deck, if available.
Sit with your friends and family at a reserved table for 4. Premium views and proximity to the action!
Dinner and entertainment included. Cash bar available.
Sit with your friends and family at a reserved table for 6. Dinner and entertainment included. Cash bar available.
Sit with your friends and family at a reserved table for 6. Dinner, 12 drink tickets, and entertainment included. Cash bar available for additional drinks.
*VIP* Bronze sponsorship includes a reserved table and dinner for 6, 12 drink tickets, and entertainment. Cash bar available for additional drinks.
In addition: this sponsorship comes with Business Advertising Opportunities
*VIP* Silver sponsorship includes a reserved table and dinner for 6, 12 drink tickets, entertainment, plus event marketing. Cash bar available for additional drinks.
In addition: this sponsorship comes with Business Advertising Opportunities
*VIP* Gold sponsorship includes a reserved table and dinner for 6, 12 drink tickets, entertainment, plus event and community marketing. Cash bar available for additional drinks.
In addition: this sponsorship comes with Business Advertising Opportunities
*VIP* Platinum sponsorship includes VIP seating for 12 at two reserved tables, dinner for 12, 24 drink tickets, entertainment, plus prime advertising for event and community marketing. Cash bar available for additional drinks.
In addition: this sponsorship comes with Business Advertising Opportunities
Reserved for Employees of Seashore Charter Schools
Reserved for Employees of Seashore Charter Schools
Special VIP Table with 8 tickets!!! You and your guests will skip the line at the bar, food, photo booths!!!
$
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