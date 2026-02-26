Island Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Island Foundation Inc

About this event

Whoop it Up Shimmer on the Seashore 2026

13317 S Padre Island Dr

Corpus Christi, TX 78418, USA

General Admission
$95

Come and enjoy general admission to the 2026 Whoop fundraiser! Dinner and entertainment included. Cash bar available. Open seating is on the pier and back deck, if available.

4 Top Reserved Table
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Sit with your friends and family at a reserved table for 4. Premium views and proximity to the action!

Dinner and entertainment included. Cash bar available.

6-Top Reserved Picnic Table
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Sit with your friends and family at a reserved table for 6. Dinner and entertainment included. Cash bar available.

Partner Sponsor: reserved 6-Top Table & drink Package
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Sit with your friends and family at a reserved table for 6. Dinner, 12 drink tickets, and entertainment included. Cash bar available for additional drinks.

VIP Bronze Sponsorship
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

*VIP* Bronze sponsorship includes a reserved table and dinner for 6, 12 drink tickets, and entertainment. Cash bar available for additional drinks.


In addition: this sponsorship comes with Business Advertising Opportunities

VIP Silver Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

*VIP* Silver sponsorship includes a reserved table and dinner for 6, 12 drink tickets, entertainment, plus event marketing. Cash bar available for additional drinks.


In addition: this sponsorship comes with Business Advertising Opportunities

VIP Gold Sponsorship
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

*VIP* Gold sponsorship includes a reserved table and dinner for 6, 12 drink tickets, entertainment, plus event and community marketing. Cash bar available for additional drinks.


In addition: this sponsorship comes with Business Advertising Opportunities

*VIP* Platinum Sponsorship
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

*VIP* Platinum sponsorship includes VIP seating for 12 at two reserved tables, dinner for 12, 24 drink tickets, entertainment, plus prime advertising for event and community marketing. Cash bar available for additional drinks.


In addition: this sponsorship comes with Business Advertising Opportunities

Staff Ticket
Free

Reserved for Employees of Seashore Charter Schools

Staff plus one
$95

Reserved for Employees of Seashore Charter Schools

Skip the Line 8 Top
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Special VIP Table with 8 tickets!!! You and your guests will skip the line at the bar, food, photo booths!!!

Add a donation for Island Foundation Inc

$

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