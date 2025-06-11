Four Works of Visual Art Inspired by “Edward Albee's Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” by artist John Blanchard

ACT ONE “Fun and Games” (acrylic and mixed media on 32x32-inch canvas, with LED lamp)
The moon is a theme that unites each of the three pieces and is cut off here by a garish yellow line, reminiscent of caution tape and the cover of Cliff Notes publications of the 1960s. The dice — abstract, floating, and yellowed with age and nicotine — signify both the playing of a game (as George and Martha are doing throughout the play) but also the element of chance (which they have taken by involving people outside their relationship); the numbers of “eyes” on the dice are the numbers of characters that variously inhabit the stage and have spirals of Virginia Woolf quotes. The green background references the manicured lawns of suburbia, with rows left by mowers. There is something unbalanced here. Something ominous. Woolf quotes used: “if you do not tell the truth about yourself you cannot tell it about other people…one cannot think well, love well, sleep well, if one has not dined well…on the outskirts of every agony sits some observant fellow who points…the eyes of others our prisons; their thoughts our cages…it is far harder to kill a phantom than a reality…arrange whatever pieces come your way…language is wine upon the lips.”
Act Two: Walpurgisnacht
ACT TWO “Walpurgisnacht” (acrylic and mixed media on 32x32-inch canvas, with LED lamp) Below a lunar orb, a serpentine road winds toward us, paved with the notes of Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony (which George plays when Honey wants to dance), a treacherous road on which a young, inexperienced driver might accidentally swerve off, crashing. Or is it a rollercoaster? Sitting on a rock, low in the work but high above it all, is Gaia the Earth Mother (which Martha proclaims herself to be); impregnated with the terrestrial, she balances the other-worldly moon. Although later celebrations of Walpurgisnacht were definitively anti-pagan, its ancient origins hailed the beginning of summer, where celebrants gathered plants and flowers, danced and sang, paraded and processed, lit bonfires and got lit. A gay old time! No wonder Christians condemned such festivals as witchcraft (but were sure to make one of their own, just by another name).
Act Three: The Exorcism
ACT THREE “The Exorcism” (acrylic and mixed media on 32x32-inch canvas, with LED lamp)
A surreal suburban setting. Two mighty oaks anchor the cottage’s left flank, here illuminated not with words for the actors,
but rather the myriad of detailed stage instructions provided by the author in this act alone.
The overall “haunted house” vibe is a reference to a short story penned by Virginia Woolf,
made absurd by a hedge of giant snapdragons (the flower George brings to Martha, later
turning them into weapons). The ghostly figures in the doorway are of a young boy on a
tricycle with his father kneeling behind (they are of the artist and his father from 1966).
The chimney spews forth colorful ribbons, possibly smoke from creativity burning in the
minds of the house’s inhabitants and guests — perhaps the positive outcome of an exorcism.
This scene’s composition is based on a photo the artist took while at the installation of
Tony Bellomy and Larry Gabbard’s commissioned piece, “Circles of Friends” in 2019.
The number “18” above the door is, of course, a reference to the locations, and is torn
from page 18 of a copy of the script (the “good; better; best; bested” page).
Art Book inspired by Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
ART BOOK (mixed media collage on 20 8x7.5-inch composite board)
In the tradition of art books, the artist serves as a mediator between art and the viewer in a tactile format meant to be accessible. The 20-page book, loosely bound with steel rings, uses a variety of mixed media, found items, and extant publications, exploring artistic ideas in collage. References are made to Edward Albee, the play, the famous 1966 film, Woolf, and the creative process Blanchard experienced in creating the three large-format pieces on canvas, on exhibit during the production of “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf.” Source material includes pages from the script of Albee’s play, Cliff Notes on the play, the 1933 children’s book "Who’s Afraid of the Big Bad Wolf," the score to Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony, and numerous vintage book pages on topics related to the play and its characters. (In full disclosure: The artist admits to using ChatGBT — as more of a personal experiment than a real artistic assist — for the “paintings” at the start of each act (printed on vellum) and to create the faux New Carthage University seal (he left in the misspelling “Englland” as a memento of his struggles). Suitable for framing as individual works, each of the pages can be removed from the book as the owner desires.
