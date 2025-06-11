Four Works of Visual Art Inspired by “Edward Albee's Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” by artist John Blanchard

ACT ONE “Fun and Games” (acrylic and mixed media on 32x32-inch canvas, with LED lamp) The moon is a theme that unites each of the three pieces and is cut off here by a garish yellow line, reminiscent of caution tape and the cover of Cliff Notes publications of the 1960s. The dice — abstract, floating, and yellowed with age and nicotine — signify both the playing of a game (as George and Martha are doing throughout the play) but also the element of chance (which they have taken by involving people outside their relationship); the numbers of “eyes” on the dice are the numbers of characters that variously inhabit the stage and have spirals of Virginia Woolf quotes. The green background references the manicured lawns of suburbia, with rows left by mowers. There is something unbalanced here. Something ominous. Woolf quotes used: “if you do not tell the truth about yourself you cannot tell it about other people…one cannot think well, love well, sleep well, if one has not dined well…on the outskirts of every agony sits some observant fellow who points…the eyes of others our prisons; their thoughts our cages…it is far harder to kill a phantom than a reality…arrange whatever pieces come your way…language is wine upon the lips.”

