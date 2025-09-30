Who's Got Your Back? Woodinville Elite Cheer

Individual Cheerleader Supporter - Navy Level
$10

Your name or the name of your choice will appear on the cheerleader's shirt you choose! Your name will be in Navy smaller font.

Individual Cheerleader Supporter -White Level
$25

Your personal name or name (s) up to two will appear larger on the cheerleader's shirt you choose in white.

Team Sponsor -Navy Level
$100

Your business name or personal name will appear on every team member's shirt in navy (smaller font).

Team Sponsor - White Level
$250

Your business name or personal name will appear on every team member's shirt in green - larger font. You will also receive a social media shout out!

Team Sponsor - Elite Level - Banner!
$500

Your business logo or family name will appear on our banner! Your business name or personal name(s) will also appear on every team member's shirt - largest font at the top. Our banner featuring your logo will be proudly displayed at all our Woodinville cheer/football events, including Woodinville HS football games and carried in the Woodinville parade!

