Whoville Volunteers

🎁 Whoville Gift Wrapper – Volunteer Role Description 🎁

Whoville Gift Wrappers help bring holiday magic to life by assisting moms with wrapping gifts for their children in a festive, supportive environment. This role is all about patience, kindness, and spreading Christmas cheer while making the gift-wrapping process joyful and stress-free.

What You’ll Be Doing:

Assisting moms with wrapping gifts for their children

Providing wrapping paper, bows, and decorations

Helping organize and label gifts as needed

Creating a warm, encouraging, and cheerful atmosphere

Offering friendly conversation and holiday spirit

Ideal For Volunteers Who Are:

Patient, kind, and supportive

Comfortable working one-on-one with families

Enjoy festive, hands-on activities

Detail-oriented and gentle with gifts

Thank you for helping make Grinchmas a special and memorable experience for our moms and families. 💚🎄



