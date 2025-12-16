Whoville Volunteers

Hosted by
🎁 Whoville Gift Wrapper – Volunteer Role Description 🎁
Whoville Gift Wrappers help bring holiday magic to life by assisting moms with wrapping gifts for their children in a festive, supportive environment. This role is all about patience, kindness, and spreading Christmas cheer while making the gift-wrapping process joyful and stress-free.
What You’ll Be Doing:
Ideal For Volunteers Who Are:
Thank you for helping make Grinchmas a special and memorable experience for our moms and families. 💚🎄
🎄 Whoville Greeter – Volunteer Role Description 🎄
Whoville Greeters are the friendly faces that welcome families to Grinchmas and help set the tone for a joyful, stress-free holiday experience. Greeters ensure moms and families feel comfortable, supported, and guided as they arrive and move through the event.
What You’ll Be Doing:
Ideal For Volunteers Who Are:
Thank you for being the first smile our families see at Grinchmas! 💚🎄
🎄 Whoville Event Setup – Volunteer Role Description 🎄
Whoville Event Setup Volunteers help transform the space into a festive Whoville experience for Grinchmas. This team plays a key role in preparing the event area so moms and families can enjoy a warm, organized, and joyful celebration.
What You’ll Be Doing:
Ideal For Volunteers Who Are:
Thank you for helping build the magic of Whoville at Grinchmas! 💚🎄
🎄 Whoville Event Breakdown – Volunteer Role Description 🎄
Whoville Event Breakdown Volunteers help wrap up Grinchmas by restoring the space after the celebration. This role is essential to ensuring a smooth, respectful close to the event while maintaining the same teamwork and positive spirit that started the day.
What You’ll Be Doing:
Ideal For Volunteers Who Are:
Thank you for helping close out Grinchmas with care and teamwork! 💚🎄
🎄 Whoville Game Assistant – Volunteer Role Description 🎄
Whoville Game Assistants help create fun, engaging moments for children and families during Grinchmas by supporting holiday-themed games and activity stations. This role focuses on encouragement, organization, and making sure everyone feels included and excited to participate.
What You’ll Be Doing:
Ideal For Volunteers Who Are:
Thank you for helping make the games at Grinchmas joyful and memorable! 💚🎄
