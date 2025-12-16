Sheltered Pathway

Hosted by

Whoville Volunteers

146 N Harvard St

Hemet, CA 92543, USA

Whoville Gift Wrapper
🎁 Whoville Gift Wrapper – Volunteer Role Description 🎁

Whoville Gift Wrappers help bring holiday magic to life by assisting moms with wrapping gifts for their children in a festive, supportive environment. This role is all about patience, kindness, and spreading Christmas cheer while making the gift-wrapping process joyful and stress-free.

What You’ll Be Doing:

  • Assisting moms with wrapping gifts for their children
  • Providing wrapping paper, bows, and decorations
  • Helping organize and label gifts as needed
  • Creating a warm, encouraging, and cheerful atmosphere
  • Offering friendly conversation and holiday spirit

Ideal For Volunteers Who Are:

  • Patient, kind, and supportive
  • Comfortable working one-on-one with families
  • Enjoy festive, hands-on activities
  • Detail-oriented and gentle with gifts

Thank you for helping make Grinchmas a special and memorable experience for our moms and families. 💚🎄


Whoville Greeter
🎄 Whoville Greeter – Volunteer Role Description 🎄

Whoville Greeters are the friendly faces that welcome families to Grinchmas and help set the tone for a joyful, stress-free holiday experience. Greeters ensure moms and families feel comfortable, supported, and guided as they arrive and move through the event.

What You’ll Be Doing:

  • Welcoming moms and families with warmth and holiday cheer
  • Checking in guests and directing them to gift wrapping, activities, or stations
  • Answering basic questions and offering assistance as needed
  • Helping maintain a calm, organized flow throughout the event
  • Creating a positive, festive Whoville atmosphere

Ideal For Volunteers Who Are:

  • Friendly, outgoing, and compassionate
  • Comfortable speaking with families and children
  • Organized and attentive
  • Happy to spread holiday cheer

Thank you for being the first smile our families see at Grinchmas! 💚🎄


Whoville Event Setup
🎄 Whoville Event Setup – Volunteer Role Description 🎄

Whoville Event Setup Volunteers help transform the space into a festive Whoville experience for Grinchmas. This team plays a key role in preparing the event area so moms and families can enjoy a warm, organized, and joyful celebration.

What You’ll Be Doing:

  • Assisting with decorating and setting up Whoville-themed areas
  • Setting up tables, chairs, activity stations, and signage
  • Organizing gift-wrapping stations and supplies
  • Helping ensure the event space is safe, welcoming, and ready before guests arrive
  • Working as part of a team to bring the holiday vision to life

Ideal For Volunteers Who Are:

  • Reliable and able to follow setup directions
  • Comfortable with light lifting and moving items
  • Team-oriented and positive
  • Excited to help create a magical holiday atmosphere

Thank you for helping build the magic of Whoville at Grinchmas! 💚🎄

Whoville Event Breakdown
🎄 Whoville Event Breakdown – Volunteer Role Description 🎄

Whoville Event Breakdown Volunteers help wrap up Grinchmas by restoring the space after the celebration. This role is essential to ensuring a smooth, respectful close to the event while maintaining the same teamwork and positive spirit that started the day.

What You’ll Be Doing:

  • Assisting with takedown of Whoville decorations and signage
  • Breaking down tables, chairs, and activity stations
  • Packing up gift-wrapping supplies and event materials
  • Cleaning and organizing the event space
  • Working efficiently as part of a team to ensure a smooth wrap-up

Ideal For Volunteers Who Are:

  • Dependable and willing to help until completion
  • Comfortable with light lifting and cleanup
  • Team-oriented and respectful of the space
  • Ready to end the event on a positive note

Thank you for helping close out Grinchmas with care and teamwork! 💚🎄

Whoville Game Assistant
🎄 Whoville Game Assistant – Volunteer Role Description 🎄

Whoville Game Assistants help create fun, engaging moments for children and families during Grinchmas by supporting holiday-themed games and activity stations. This role focuses on encouragement, organization, and making sure everyone feels included and excited to participate.

What You’ll Be Doing:

  • Assisting with Whoville-themed games and activities
  • Explaining game rules in a friendly, simple way
  • Encouraging participation and positive interaction
  • Helping manage lines and keep games running smoothly
  • Ensuring a safe, fun, and welcoming environment for all ages

Ideal For Volunteers Who Are:

  • Energetic, patient, and friendly
  • Comfortable working with children and families
  • Organized and attentive
  • Excited to spread holiday cheer

Thank you for helping make the games at Grinchmas joyful and memorable! 💚🎄


