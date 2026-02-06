WHS Athletic Booster Club 2026 Booster Bash Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
About this event
Starting bid
All In! This official Clemson football is hand-signed by Head Coach Dabo Swinneyhimself. Whether you display it proudly or treat it like a good-luck charm, this one’s a touchdown for any Tigers fan.
Starting bid
Leadership, grit, and Gamecock pride—wrapped up in one football! Signed by former quarterback Connor Shaw, this piece celebrates one of the most respected players inGamecock history.
Starting bid
Swing for the history books! This commemorative bat celebrates a College World Series championship and is signed by Gamecock greats Ray Tanner, Jackie Bradley Jr., Michael Roth, and Scott Wingo. A true grand slam for collectors and fans alike.
Starting bid
Game, set, match! Enjoy a one-hour private tennis lesson with David Bromberg, Head Pro at Waccamaw Regional Tennis Center—plus score a Babolat tennis bag to carry your gear in style. Love at first serve!
Starting bid
Look, we’re not saying this ball witnessed a championship run… but it did survive the season and came out with every single player’s autograph—which honestly feels like a win. This official game ball, signed by the entire Chanticleers men’s basketball team, isperfect for true Coastal fans who appreciate heart, hustle, and a great sense of humor. Teal pride forever!
Starting bid
Score a $100 gift card to Akers Golf paired with a fresh set of golf balls to keep your game (and your bag) looking sharp. Whether you’re upgrading gear, stocking up on essentials, or treating yourself to something new, Akers has you covered from tee to green.
Starting bid
Future all-star alert! This package includes one camp registration for boys in grades 2–6, plus a team shirt and a lacrosse stick—everything needed to learn the game and have a blast doingit. A total steal for parents and a win for young athletes!
Starting bid
A helmet worthy of a clutch catch and a championship grin! This beauty is signed by Clemson legend Hunter Renfrow, the man who made big plays look effortless. Perfect for Tigers fans who love heart-stopping moments and orange glory.
Starting bid
Bid on a round of golf for four at a premier local course—with cart fees included, because walking after a few “beverages” and bad shots is overrated. Perfect for serious golfers, casual hackers, and anyone who just enjoys driving the cart and talking trash. Tee times, good times, and zero guarantees of a low score—just a great day on the course!
