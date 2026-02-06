Waccamaw High School Athletic Booster Club Inc
About this event

Sales closed

WHS Athletic Booster Club 2026 Booster Bash Silent Auction

Pick-up location

2412 Kings River Rd, Pawleys Island, SC 29585, USA

Clemson Football Autographed By Dabo Swinney item
Clemson Football Autographed By Dabo Swinney
$150

Starting bid

All In! This official Clemson football is hand-signed by Head Coach Dabo Swinneyhimself. Whether you display it proudly or treat it like a good-luck charm, this one’s a touchdown for any Tigers fan.

Univ of SC Football Autographed By Connor Shaw & Mini Helmet item
Univ of SC Football Autographed By Connor Shaw & Mini Helmet
$100

Starting bid

Leadership, grit, and Gamecock pride—wrapped up in one football! Signed by former quarterback Connor Shaw, this piece celebrates one of the most respected players inGamecock history.

Univ. of SC Official CWS Autographed Bat & Practice Helmet item
Univ. of SC Official CWS Autographed Bat & Practice Helmet
$200

Starting bid

Swing for the history books! This commemorative bat celebrates a College World Series championship and is signed by Gamecock greats Ray Tanner, Jackie Bradley Jr., Michael Roth, and Scott Wingo. A true grand slam for collectors and fans alike.

Babolat Tennis bag & 1 Hour Lesson With WRTC Head Pro item
Babolat Tennis bag & 1 Hour Lesson With WRTC Head Pro
$75

Starting bid

Game, set, match! Enjoy a one-hour private tennis lesson with David Bromberg, Head Pro at Waccamaw Regional Tennis Center—plus score a Babolat tennis bag to carry your gear in style. Love at first serve!

Coastal Carolina University Official Autographed Game Ball item
Coastal Carolina University Official Autographed Game Ball
$75

Starting bid

Look, we’re not saying this ball witnessed a championship run… but it did survive the season and came out with every single player’s autograph—which honestly feels like a win. This official game ball, signed by the entire Chanticleers men’s basketball team, isperfect for true Coastal fans who appreciate heart, hustle, and a great sense of humor. Teal pride forever!

Titleist Golf Balls And $100 Gift Card From Akers Golf item
Titleist Golf Balls And $100 Gift Card From Akers Golf
$75

Starting bid

Score a $100 gift card to Akers Golf paired with a fresh set of golf balls to keep your game (and your bag) looking sharp. Whether you’re upgrading gear, stocking up on essentials, or treating yourself to something new, Akers has you covered from tee to green.

Lacrosse Camp, Stick & Shirt item
Lacrosse Camp, Stick & Shirt
$75

Starting bid

Future all-star alert! This package includes one camp registration for boys in grades 2–6, plus a team shirt and a lacrosse stick—everything needed to learn the game and have a blast doingit. A total steal for parents and a win for young athletes!

Official Clemson Helmet Signed By Hunter Renfrow item
Official Clemson Helmet Signed By Hunter Renfrow
$150

Starting bid

A helmet worthy of a clutch catch and a championship grin! This beauty is signed by Clemson legend Hunter Renfrow, the man who made big plays look effortless. Perfect for Tigers fans who love heart-stopping moments and orange glory.

Round Of Golf For 4 including Cart Fees item
Round Of Golf For 4 including Cart Fees
$250

Starting bid

Bid on a round of golf for four at a premier local course—with cart fees included, because walking after a few “beverages” and bad shots is overrated. Perfect for serious golfers, casual hackers, and anyone who just enjoys driving the cart and talking trash. Tee times, good times, and zero guarantees of a low score—just a great day on the course!

