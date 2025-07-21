Offered by

Whitney High School PTSA

About the memberships

WHS Clone

Basic Membership for One
$30

Valid until March 6, 2027

Each membership is $30. If you are signing up multiple family members, please indicate quantity here, AND list member names in the next screen.

Parent & Student Membership Combo (one parent & one student)
$60

Valid until March 6, 2027

Early Bird Bonus! Sign up for this combo by 10/31/25 to receive free Whitney T-shirt plus student member will also get free T-shirt

Bronze
$75

Valid until March 6, 2027

Includes 1 PTSA membership AND you'll receive 1 Whitney T-shirt!

Silver
$150

Valid until March 6, 2027

Includes 1 PTSA membership AND you'll receive 1 T-shirt and 1 Magnet!

Gold
$250

Valid until March 6, 2027

Includes 1 PTSA membership AND you'll receive 1 T-shirt, 1 Magnet and 1 Drawstring bag!

Platinum
$350

Valid until March 6, 2027

Includes 1 PTSA membership AND you'll receive 1 T-shirt, 1 Magnet, 1 Drawstring bag and 1 Yearbook!

Diamond
$500

Valid until March 6, 2027

Be our TOP DONOR! Includes 1 PTSA membership and you'll receive all of the following: 1 T-shirt, 1 Magnet, 1 Drawstring bag, 1 Yearbook AND Reserved Parking at Promotion (8th Grade) or Graduation (12th grade)!

Add a donation for Whitney High School PTSA

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!