Winters Music Booster Club Association

Hosted by

Winters Music Booster Club Association

About this event

WHS Musical Theater Presents "The Addams Family" Musical

Pioneer Church - Wesley Hall

205 Russell St, Winters, CA 95694, USA

Adult
$10

Purchase your ticket in advance to reserve your seat. This ticket is paid online and admits one guest.

Adult - Door (cash/check)
Free

Reserves your seat. This ticket is $0 to reserve online; you agree to pay $10 per ticket in cash/check at the door for all Adult - Door tickets reserved.

Student/Youth
$5

Purchase your ticket in advance to reserve your seat. This ticket is paid online and admits one guest.

Student/Youth - Door (cash/check)
Free

Reserves your seat. This ticket is $0 to reserve online; you agree to pay $5 per ticket in cash/check at the door for all Student/Youth - Door tickets reserved.

1 Dessert Ticket
$1

Use to enjoy a sweet treat at the show. Items are 2 to 3 tickets.

6 Dessert Ticket Special
$5

Use to enjoy a sweet treat at the show. Items are 2 to 3 tickets. This special rate gets you 6 Dessert Tickets for $5.00.

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