WHS Soccer Booster Fee

The WHS Soccer Booster Club plays an important role in ensuring a happy and successful season for all players.
The funds we collect go to paying for or subsidizing the following:
- Player Socks
- Coaches’ gear and equipment
- Certain costs associated with the end-of-season banquet (e.g. senior gifts, team photos, )
- Senior Night festivities
- Certain costs of team photography
- Senior Athletic Award Scholarship
- Nick Madaras’ Kick For Nick Foundation annual donation
- Additional enhancements such as the new Lilly Concession Stand
Please submit payment by Friday, September 5th.
Thank you for your support—here’s to a fantastic 2025 season!
—WHS Soccer Booster Club
