WHS Soccer Booster Fee

The WHS Soccer Booster Club plays an important role in ensuring a happy and successful season for all players.





The funds we collect go to paying for or subsidizing the following:

Player Socks

Coaches’ gear and equipment

Certain costs associated with the end-of-season banquet (e.g. senior gifts, team photos, )

Senior Night festivities

Certain costs of team photography

Senior Athletic Award Scholarship

Nick Madaras’ Kick For Nick Foundation annual donation

Additional enhancements such as the new Lilly Concession Stand

Please submit payment by Friday, September 5th.





Thank you for your support—here’s to a fantastic 2025 season!

—WHS Soccer Booster Club