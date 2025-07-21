WHS Soccer Booster Fee

$150

The WHS Soccer Booster Club plays an important role in ensuring a happy and successful season for all players.


The funds we collect go to paying for or subsidizing the following:

  • Player Socks
  • Coaches’ gear and equipment
  • Certain costs associated with the end-of-season banquet (e.g. senior gifts, team photos, )
  • Senior Night festivities
  • Certain costs of team photography
  • Senior Athletic Award Scholarship
  • Nick Madaras’ Kick For Nick Foundation annual donation
  • Additional enhancements such as the new Lilly Concession Stand

Please submit payment by Friday, September 5th.


Thank you for your support—here’s to a fantastic 2025 season!

—WHS Soccer Booster Club

