Wi Elite Cheer Booster Club

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Wi Elite Cheer Booster Club

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Wi Elite Booster 2026 Golf - Silent Auction

Taylor Swift framed photo item
Taylor Swift framed photo
$50

Starting bid

Taylor Swift framed 'The Tortured Poet Department' collage with mini-album cover image, nameplate and side photos of 10 of her recent releases. With cut mat and light wood

frame.

Jelly Roll Shadowbox item
Jelly Roll Shadowbox
$200

Starting bid

Jelly Roll unique Shadowbox Collage featuring 7x8 photo, guitar, images of past releases, facsimile signature and 8" mini acoustic



Ian Happ Signed Baseball item
Ian Happ Signed Baseball
$125

Starting bid

Ian Happ signed MLB baseball in display case with nameplate BASEBALL and certificate of authenticity.


Andrew Vaughn Signed Bat item
Andrew Vaughn Signed Bat
$150

Starting bid

Andrew Vaughn signed MLB name engraved bat in protective tube with hologram and QR code of authenticity.


Brewers Birdhouse item
Brewers Birdhouse
$75

Starting bid

Milwaukee Brewers Handcrafted Custom Birdhouse.

DJ Moore signed Cheese Grater item
DJ Moore signed Cheese Grater
$300

Starting bid

DJ Moore signed Cheese Grater framed with 8x10 photo and 'Good. Better. Best. GRATE!' nameplate with hologram/QR code of authenticity.


Notre Dame Stadium item
Notre Dame Stadium
$200

Starting bid

Unique 3D replica of historic Notre Dame Stadium 'on' framed collage with images of past.

Camp Randall item
Camp Randall
$150

Starting bid

University of Wisconsin 'Camp Randall' framed 3D wood stadium 8 x 32 banner.


Scottie Scheffler 3D collage item
Scottie Scheffler 3D collage
$200

Starting bid

Scottie Scheffler framed 3D collage featuring 'On The Tee' image, quote, putting photo insert and unique dimensional image.


Happy Gilmore
$300

Starting bid

Happy Gilmore 11x14 framed photo signed by Christopher McDonald (aka, Shooter McGavin) complete with “I Eat Pieces of S&%# Like You for Breakfast“ inscription, side photo, nameplate and hologram/QR code of authenticity.


Caitlin Clark item
Caitlin Clark
$175

Starting bid

Caitlin Clark framed collage featuring CAITLIN cut white mat, Fever and University of Iowa action photos, laser signature and piece of Wilson WNBA official game ball.

Connor Bedard Framed Collage item
Connor Bedard Framed Collage
$175

Starting bid

Connor Bedard framed collage featuring 11x14 celebration action photo, 3 Topps NHL Cards and 'Bedard' cut mat.

Olivia Rodrigo Signed Photo item
Olivia Rodrigo Signed Photo
$300

Starting bid

Olivia Rodrigo signed 'Guts' insert with PSA encasement authentication framed with concert photo, nameplate, side photo and guitar pick.

Post Malone Signed Photo item
Post Malone Signed Photo
$350

Starting bid

Post Malone signed and framed album insert from F-1 Trillion complete with green vinyl album, nameplate and concert photo.

Backyard Bar Experience item
Backyard Bar Experience
$300

Starting bid

Backyard Bar Experience (or in-home) for up to 12 includes choice of Bier Garten, Hands on Craft Cocktails or Spirits/Wine Tasting for 2 hours with complete set up and break down.

Valid for 12 months. Based on availability and travel radius (Lake, McHenry and Kenosha counties only).

Copper Fiddle Tour and Tasting item
Copper Fiddle Tour and Tasting
$125

Starting bid

Copper Fiddle 'Tour and Tasting' for up to 8 guests at their Lake Zurich bar/distillery. Valid for 12 months. Includes bottle of award winning bourbon for the winner!

WI Elite Decanter Set item
WI Elite Decanter Set
$150

Starting bid

Custom Engraved Glass Decanter Set -- Decanter engraved with your logo/image and 4 glasses engraved with WI Elite Logo.

Engraved Flask Set
$100

Starting bid

Custom Engraved 8x8 Wood Box with Flask Set (flask, shot glass, cards, dice)...with WI Elite Logo.

Engraved Poker Set
$100

Starting bid

Custom Engraved 8x8 Leather Case with Poker Set (cards, chips, dice)...with WI Elite Logo.

Taylor Made Golf Basket
$125

Starting bid

Taylor Made Golf Balls

Hat

Polo Shirt

Golf shoes 11.5 M

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