Wi Elite Booster 2026 Golf - Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Taylor Swift framed 'The Tortured Poet Department' collage with mini-album cover image, nameplate and side photos of 10 of her recent releases. With cut mat and light wood
frame.
Starting bid
Jelly Roll unique Shadowbox Collage featuring 7x8 photo, guitar, images of past releases, facsimile signature and 8" mini acoustic
Starting bid
Ian Happ signed MLB baseball in display case with nameplate BASEBALL and certificate of authenticity.
Starting bid
Andrew Vaughn signed MLB name engraved bat in protective tube with hologram and QR code of authenticity.
Starting bid
Milwaukee Brewers Handcrafted Custom Birdhouse.
Starting bid
DJ Moore signed Cheese Grater framed with 8x10 photo and 'Good. Better. Best. GRATE!' nameplate with hologram/QR code of authenticity.
Starting bid
Unique 3D replica of historic Notre Dame Stadium 'on' framed collage with images of past.
Starting bid
University of Wisconsin 'Camp Randall' framed 3D wood stadium 8 x 32 banner.
Starting bid
Scottie Scheffler framed 3D collage featuring 'On The Tee' image, quote, putting photo insert and unique dimensional image.
Starting bid
Happy Gilmore 11x14 framed photo signed by Christopher McDonald (aka, Shooter McGavin) complete with “I Eat Pieces of S&%# Like You for Breakfast“ inscription, side photo, nameplate and hologram/QR code of authenticity.
Starting bid
Caitlin Clark framed collage featuring CAITLIN cut white mat, Fever and University of Iowa action photos, laser signature and piece of Wilson WNBA official game ball.
Starting bid
Connor Bedard framed collage featuring 11x14 celebration action photo, 3 Topps NHL Cards and 'Bedard' cut mat.
Starting bid
Olivia Rodrigo signed 'Guts' insert with PSA encasement authentication framed with concert photo, nameplate, side photo and guitar pick.
Starting bid
Post Malone signed and framed album insert from F-1 Trillion complete with green vinyl album, nameplate and concert photo.
Starting bid
Backyard Bar Experience (or in-home) for up to 12 includes choice of Bier Garten, Hands on Craft Cocktails or Spirits/Wine Tasting for 2 hours with complete set up and break down.
Valid for 12 months. Based on availability and travel radius (Lake, McHenry and Kenosha counties only).
Starting bid
Copper Fiddle 'Tour and Tasting' for up to 8 guests at their Lake Zurich bar/distillery. Valid for 12 months. Includes bottle of award winning bourbon for the winner!
Starting bid
Custom Engraved Glass Decanter Set -- Decanter engraved with your logo/image and 4 glasses engraved with WI Elite Logo.
Starting bid
Custom Engraved 8x8 Wood Box with Flask Set (flask, shot glass, cards, dice)...with WI Elite Logo.
Starting bid
Custom Engraved 8x8 Leather Case with Poker Set (cards, chips, dice)...with WI Elite Logo.
Starting bid
Taylor Made Golf Balls
Hat
Polo Shirt
Golf shoes 11.5 M
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