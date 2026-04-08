WI NICA GRiT Coaches Skills Clinic 2026

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Bring a sleeping bag/bedding and pillow and sleep in the shared bunkhouse. There are a total of 6 bunk beds.
Add your name to the waiting list for a spot in a shared summer camp bunkhouse. We have filled one bunkhouse. If we can get 6 sales of the Bunkhouse #2 waiting list spots, we can fully open another bunkhouse for the weekend. If we do not sell at least 6 more spots, we will be in contact to offer you a camping space or cancellation and refund. If you have additional questions please contact [email protected].
Bring your own tent camping gear and camp with the group. This is a purchase for a ticket for one person registering who is supplying a tent. If you are tent sharing (not the tent supplier), please purchase a tent sharing ticket.
Purchase this ticket if you are attending, not brining your own tent, and planning to share tent space with another person who is supplying the tent. Do NOT purchase this ticket if you are supplying your own tent. WI NICA GRiT does not arrange tent sharing. You need to arrange tent sharing PRIOR to purchasing this ticket.
Add your name to the waiting list for a group camping space should a spot become available. If you have additional questions please contact [email protected].
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