WI NICA GRiT Coaches Skills Clinic 2026

Add your name to the waiting list for a spot in a shared summer camp bunkhouse. We have filled one bunkhouse. If we can get 6 sales of the Bunkhouse #2 waiting list spots, we can fully open another bunkhouse for the weekend. If we do not sell at least 6 more spots, we will be in contact to offer you a camping space or cancellation and refund. If you have additional questions please contact [email protected].