NAWIC Greater Tidewater Chapter #137

Hosted by

NAWIC Greater Tidewater Chapter #137

About this event

WIC Week 2026

Winery Event w/ RVA on 3/1
Free

RSVP for the joint event with the Richmond chapter at Jolene Winery

Virtual Scavenger Hunt on 3/2
Free

RSVP to receive the Scavenger Hunt package at 9am - Virtual Event

Open Board Meeting on 3/2
Free

RSVP to receive the link to the virtual Open Board Meeting (must be a chapter member)

Job Site Tour on 3/3
Free

RSVP to join us for the job site tour. Proper PPE required

Equipment Rodeo on 3/5
Free

RSVP to join us. Proper PPE required.

Hard Hat Happy Hour on 3/6 - Member
Free

Register to join us!

Hard Hat Happy Hour on 3/6 - Non-Member
$15

Register to join us!

Breakfast on the Beach on 3/7 - Member
Free

Register to join us!

Breakfast on the Beach on 3/7 - Non-Member
$7

Register to join us!

Add a donation for NAWIC Greater Tidewater Chapter #137

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!