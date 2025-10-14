National Association of Women in Construction- LA #42

Hosted by

National Association of Women in Construction- LA #42

About this event

Day 5: WIC Week LA&OC Golf Tournament

1 Industry Hills Pkwy

City of Industry, CA 91744, USA

Presenting Sponsoor
$8,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • Two (2) foursomes
  • Top logo placement on step-and-repeat, tournament banner, website, social media & flyers
  • Logo featured at tables in banquet room
  • Kick-off recognition (National Anthem / Pledge)
  • Welcome speech at reception
  • Dinner for 4.
  • **Promotional item in swag bags (please provide by March 2)
  • Banner at registration
Championship Sponsor
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • One (1) foursome
  • Logo on swag bags
  • Logo on step-and-repeat, tournament banner, website, social media & flyers
  • Dinner for 4
  • Recognition at reception
  • **Promotional item in swag bags (please provide by March 2)


Championship Sponsor
$1,999
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Reception Sponsor
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • (1) twosome
  • Logo signage at reception
  • Recognition during awards
  • 3-minute speech at reception
  • Logo on step-and-repeat, tournament banner, website, social media & flyers
  • **Promotional item in swag bags (please provide by March 2)


Cigar Sponsor
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • (1) twosome
  • Custom signage at cigar area
  • Table and Chairs at area to engage.
  • Logo on step-and-repeat, tournament banner, website, social media & flyers
  • **Promotional item in swag bags (please provide by March 2)
Birdie Sponosr
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • (1) twosome
  • Custom ball markers with company logo
  • Logo on step-and-repeat, tournament banner, website, social media & flyers
  • **Promotional item in swag bags (please provide by March 2)
Drink Sponsor
$1,500
  • Company logo on drink tickets
  • Signage at bar & beverage cart
  • Logo on step-and-repeat, tournament banner, website, social media & flyers
  • **Promotional item in swag bags (please provide by March 2)
  • Purchase golf separately
Breakfast Sponsor
$1,500
  • Logo signage at breakfast
  • Recognition during morning announcements
  • Logo on step-and-repeat, tournament banner, website, social media & flyers
  • **Promotional item in swag bags (please provide by March 2)
  • Purchase golf separately
HOLE Sponsor
$750
  • Logo on tee sign
  • Host a table to engage golfers (table & chairs provided) at your designated hole
  • Logo on step-and-repeat, tournament banner, website, social media & flyers
  • **Promotional item in swag bags (please provide by March 2)
  • Purchase golf separately
4-Some Golf
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Cart & green fees • Breakfast • Post-tournament reception

Get your crew together for a fun day!

Individual Golfer
$275

Cart & green fees • Breakfast • Post-tournament reception

NAWIC MEMBERS ONLY
$250

Cart & green fees • Breakfast • Post-tournament reception

PUTTING CONTEST
$20

Pay ahead and beat the line. putting contest starts at

Mulligans
$10

A Mulligan allows you to take a second shot without penalty! Perfect for when that first shot doesn't go quite as planned. You may use one Mulligan during the round to replay a shot of your choice, whether off the tee or from the fairway. Each Mulligan is $X, and proceeds benefit our Scholarship fund

Rules:

  • One Mulligan per 10.00 (2 per golfer)
  • Mulligans can be used at any point during the round, but only before the next shot is played.
  • Mulligans must be used in the spirit of fun and fair play.
Add a donation for National Association of Women in Construction- LA #42

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!