WIC Week Day 3: City Club Luncheon

About this event
Los Angeles, CA 90071, USA 51st floor
📚 WTF Books Sponsor
Provide a meaningful takeaway for every guest through the sponsorship of 210 author-autographed books distributed at the WIC Week Luncheon.
Recognition during the event and in select promotional materials.
🌸 Centerpiece / Décor / Floral Sponsor
Your brand will enhance the luncheon atmosphere through sponsored table décor or florals, with recognition during the event and in select promotional materials.
Recognition during the event and in select promotional materials.
📸 Photographer Sponsor
Exclusive event photography with brand recognition throughout WIC Week Luncheon coverage.
Recognition during the event and in select promotional materials.
NAWIC Member Ticket
Current NAWIC membership required. ask your Board for Discount code
Non-Member Ticket
For professionals and guests who are not current NAWIC members.
$
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