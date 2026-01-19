National Association of Women in Construction- LA #42

Hosted by

National Association of Women in Construction- LA #42

About this event

WIC Week Day 3: City Club Luncheon

555 Flower St

Los Angeles, CA 90071, USA 51st floor

Sponsor: WTF Book Sponsor
$2,569

📚 WTF Books Sponsor
Provide a meaningful takeaway for every guest through the sponsorship of 210 author-autographed books distributed at the WIC Week Luncheon.

Recognition during the event and in select promotional materials.

SPONSOR: Centerpiece/Decor/Floral
$2,500

🌸 Centerpiece / Décor / Floral Sponsor
Your brand will enhance the luncheon atmosphere through sponsored table décor or florals, with recognition during the event and in select promotional materials.

Recognition during the event and in select promotional materials.

SPONSOR: Photography
$1,200

📸 Photographer Sponsor
Exclusive event photography with brand recognition throughout WIC Week Luncheon coverage.

Recognition during the event and in select promotional materials.

NAWIC Member Ticket
$60

NAWIC Member Ticket
Current NAWIC membership required. ask your Board for Discount code

Non Member/ General Admission
$75

Non-Member Ticket
For professionals and guests who are not current NAWIC members.

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