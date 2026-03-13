Water Insecurity Correction Coalition

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Water Insecurity Correction Coalition

About this raffle

WICC'S World Water Day Raffle

Patagonia 55L Duffel Bag
$10

This large bag can function as a backpack, duffel bag, or suitcase and has enough space to carry everything you need for a weekend away. Color is Black. Product link: https://www.patagonia.com/product/black-hole-duffel-bag-55-liters/49343.html

WICC Stickers!
Pay what you can

Two versions of WICC logo stickers to show your support!

Patagonia 6L Cube Bag
$5

This small bag is great for organizing luggage or a large backpack so you don't have to go searching for your small items. Color is birch white. Product Link: https://www.patagonia.com/product/black-hole-packing-cube-6-liters/49367.html?dwvar_49367_color=PCHS

Patagonia Tote 25L
$7.50

This is the perfect bag for a beach day or an outdoor picnic. A sturdy bag that holds more than you expect. Color is Black. Product Link: https://www.patagonia.com/product/black-hole-tote-bag-25-liters/49032.html?dwvar_49032_color=BCW

Brita Water Pitcher
$4

A Brita water pitcher with a water filter for households with poor water supplies.

Patagonia Brimmer Hat
$5

The Patagonia Brimmer provides 40+ UPF sun protection and instant shade for full days outside. Color is Coastal Edge. Product Link: https://www.patagonia.com/product/sun-protection-brimmer-hat/33521.html

Patagonia Waist Pack
$5

This compact but sturdy waist pack is perfect for keeping your hiking essentials secure. Color: Birch White. Product link: https://www.patagonia.com/product/black-hole-waist-pack-5-liters/49282.html

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