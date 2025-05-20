Wichita Delta Waterfowl Raffle

🎟️ Non-Profit Fundraising Raffle – Only 100 Tickets! 🎟️
Support a great cause and get a chance to win an amazing prize!
Only 100 tickets will be sold at $20 each, giving you great odds to win!
Here’s the fun part:
The lucky winner gets to choose ONE of five fantastic prizes!
💥 Once all 100 tickets are sold, we’ll randomly draw one winner.
🎁 The winner selects their favorite prize from the curated list.
💻 Tickets available online only – no paper tickets, no in-person sales.
Get your ticket before they're gone!
🎟️ Non-Profit Fundraising Raffle – Only 100 Tickets! 🎟️
Support a great cause and get a chance to win an amazing prize!
Only 100 tickets will be sold at $20 each, giving you great odds to win!
Here’s the fun part:
The lucky winner gets to choose ONE of five fantastic prizes!
💥 Once all 100 tickets are sold, we’ll randomly draw one winner.
🎁 The winner selects their favorite prize from the curated list.
💻 Tickets available online only – no paper tickets, no in-person sales.
Get your ticket before they're gone!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!